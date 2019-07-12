As the only lesbian to be elected (three times) to public office in the city of Long Beach, I am delighted that the City Council is proposing to name its newly erected main library in honor of a hometown celebrity, Billie Jean King. King is not only a sports legend who was born and raised in Long Beach, but is a lesbian who was way ahead of her hometown in advocating for LGBTQ rights.
While Long Beach is now home to the second largest pride festival and paints some of its street crossings with rainbow colors, it wasn’t that long ago when gay men were entrapped in public restrooms, city staff did their best to hide that they were lesbian or gay and politicians used opponents’ sexual orientation as a weapon.
When King went professional and formed the Women’s Tennis Association in the 1970s because she and other women players were grossly underpaid, Long Beach was struggling to even form a “Status of Women Commission” that could discuss pay equity and other issues. City Council members were bombarded by a small, but vocal, group of “Christian” women who insisted that such a commission would become a “hotbed for lesbians.” The idea of a women’s commission died and I, who was serving as the city’s first public information officer, was warned by my boss, the city manager, not to be friendly with the “homosexuals” who came to our office in support of a women’s commission. He did not know I was lesbian.
King went on to earn $100,000 in the Virginia Slims circuit. She also organized the Women’s Sports Foundation in 1974 and advocated with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to enforce Title IX sex-discrimination just about the time Long Beach City College was sued for violating Title IX because it discriminated against its women coaches and athletes.
In the 1980s, Billie Jean King was publicly and painfully outed. She never denied that she was lesbian and lost many of her commercial endorsements. She then became an advocate for LGBTQ rights and for helping gay students in schools.
Go slightly forward to the 1990s, when Billie Jean King was honored by the National Women’s Hall of Fame and the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame for this advocacy. The city of Long Beach was still fighting the gay and lesbian sponsors of the pride parade in court and insisting that the group post a $1 million insurance policy when other groups were not required. The Long Beach Unified School District School Board also killed a proposal for counseling gay and lesbian students after one of its members described the program as “a project of depravity and filth.”
Politics in Long Beach in the 1990s was no better for the LGBTQ community. In 1996, a little-known Assembly candidate by the name of Laura Richardson sent out a last-minute direct mail piece showing my photograph next to Assemblywoman Sheila Kuehl’s and accusing both of us as “committed to a radical gay agenda.” In the same election cycle, a gay male ran for Congress in Long Beach. He and I won our respective primaries but lost the general election after facing a barrage of attacks that included fliers, detailing our sexuality, being stuffed inside women’s magazines and the diaper sections of local grocery stores.
In 2006, while the United States Tennis Association was honoring King, when it renamed the National Tennis Center, home of the U.S. Open, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, I had just barely survived a campaign against an incumbent City Council member in Long Beach. During a last-minute effort, she sent out a district-wide mailer pointing out to voters that I was a “lesbian.”
I termed-out on City Council in 2014, the same year the Long Beach Police used a police decoy and arrested a gay man in a public restroom. Two years later, the court dismissed the charges and blasted the police for deliberately singling out gay men for arrest. Moreover, the court found “they used the rhetoric of homophobia that seeks to portray homosexual men as sexual deviants and pedophiles.”
So here we are in 2019 and the Long Beach City Council is getting ready to name the newly constructed main library in honor of Billie Jean King, who now refers to herself as “queer.” Long Beach, we certainly have come a long way, baby.
Gerrie Schipske is a former Fifth District City Council representative.