Editor's Note: The Grunion Gazette offers the Another View space to local candidates for election, with a few restrictions. No personal attacks are allowed and statements must be verifiable. No candidate opinion piece will be published the week before the election. These rules apply to Letters to Election as well.
Long Beach is home to 10 thriving Business Improvement Districts (BID). From Bixby Knolls to Uptown, our local business associations have supported the small businesses long established in our city and have been critical to ensuring an ecosystem where the entrepreneurial spirit can thrive.
There are several opportunities to keep Long Beach BIDs, such as the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association, funded. We need to unlock the possibilities.
Craft breweries, restaurants, and shops attracted to our city by BID leaders have helped transform our neighborhoods into destinations for people from all over Southern California. Yet, there is a significant threat that will hurt our BIDs' ability to continue doing this phenomenal work — funding.
Some of Long Beach's BIDs, including the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA), received funding from a 10-year contract with our redevelopment agency. These agencies were shut down by the State of California, leading Long Beach to dissolve ours in 2012. The legacy funding from the redevelopment agency that has helped the BIDs thrive will expire in 2021. In the case of BKBIA, that means 49 percent of its budget needs to be raised from a new source.
It's time for Long Beach to pursue creative solutions in identifying new funding sources for our BIDs. There are three strategies I believe we can pursue today to sustain a strong business climate that our BIDs are leading.
First, we should directly reinvest a portion of the sales tax generated within the business districts back into the small businesses and programs that help make the district successful. This is a funding source that could replace the Community Redevelopment Agency funds that BIDs and communities formerly relied upon.
The increased sales activity in the Bixby Knolls community could be captured and dedicated to reinvestment activities in the district. The good news is that this strategy does not raise taxes. And it is a great way to reward our BKBIA and Uptown BIDS for their work in fostering a strong business climate in our city.
Second, let's look at double bottom-line solutions that are environmentally friendly and raise money for local BIDs. We should establish an EcoDistrict. An EcoDistrict would empower local BIDs in collaboration with the community to lead district-wide projects that improve business performance and protect the climate. BKBIA has many food businesses that could make bulk joint purchases of products (i.e., paper straws, napkins, paper bags, etc.). With a district study, we can identify cost-effective ways to purchase goods and pursue cutting edge sustainability solutions at a district scale. A portion of the savings could be invested back into the good of the district.
Finally, our businesses must have access to capital so that they can grow. As businesses do better, the district does even better. When I co-chaired the "Everyone In" Economic Inclusion Policy Task Force, one of our recommendations resulted in Long Beach becoming a "Kiva City." As the Executive Director of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation LA, we partnered with the city and the Long Beach Community Foundation to establish this program in 2017 that provides access to no-fee loans to start or grow small businesses. The Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association became a Kiva Trustee to help identify entrepreneurs who may benefit from the program.
We can continue to grow our local economy and invest in small businesses by supporting our Business Improvement Districts. I look forward to working with our BID leadership on implementing these strategies in Long Beach.
Tunua Thrash-Ntuk is an economic development director and candidate for Eighth District City Council.