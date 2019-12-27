The long-term effect of the Long Beach Breakwater has been a decades-long environmental injustice.
The linear breakwater traps trash and pollutants from the entire Los Angeles River Watershed in our nearshore environment. The breakwater blocks the natural ocean currents and waves that once replenished the San Pedro Bay ecosystem. Polluted, stagnating water is why almost nobody swims in the ocean in Long Beach, why most fish caught in the bay are unsafe for human consumption and why the abundance and biodiversity of our local marine habitats are imperiled.
These are facts corroborated by the science and data presented in the recently released Draft East San Pedro Bay Ecosystem Restoration Feasibility Study prepared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. However, none of the alternatives evaluated in the report provide solutions for restoring clean, healthy water to the coast of Long Beach. The locally supported options for modifying the Long Beach Breakwater were rejected.
Rejected because the increased wave energy would impact oil, military and port operations. The vulnerabilities resulting from notching or removing a portion of the Long Beach Breakwater can be mitigated. What cannot be mitigated are the continued impacts to public health and quality of life for the people who live in and visit our beautiful, vibrant city.
The health, economic and social benefits that will come with substantial water quality improvements in Long Beach were not developed in this plan. The quality of life of all people in Long Beach should not be held captive by the interests of oil extractors, cruise ship operators and explosive weapons transfers.
Please ask your local representatives to reject the USACE’s proposal to leave the Long Beach Breakwater in place and instead fully develop and evaluate a solution mitigating the negative impacts of the increased wave energy, while also increasing the complexity, diversity and extent of our coastal aquatic habitats.
Kelp is a species requiring wave motion and clean water to survive. All proposed restored kelp beds in the feasibility study are located outside the Breakwater. What is essential for kelp survival, clean, naturally circulating water, is also good for humans. We need to rebuild a culture around clean water for everyone in Long Beach, east and west.
We need a refuge from fires, increasing extreme heat days and an ocean to swim in that won’t make our children and fish sick. Los Angeles County approved Measure W, which allocates hundreds of millions of dollars a year to clean up the watershed. Now Long Beach needs to do its part and reintroduce clean water and ocean currents to our beautiful, long beach.
The story about removing, or modifying the breakwater is not a battle between the few who want to surf and the powerful few who want to extract oil, dock cruise ships and transfer explosive weapons. The story is about how we restore clean water and improve the health of the marine ecosystem today instead of passing along another environmental problem to our children and grandchildren.
Jennifer Zell is a landscape architect who lives in Los Altos.