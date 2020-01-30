Want to quickly find out the truth about someone’s character who you’re dating, working for, or considering as a friend? Just look at the way they treat the disabled.
As a teacher and director in the sensitive and artistic field of acting, I have had the good fortune to work with several very disabled students over the years. One was mentally challenged, in his 30s but had the mind of a 6-year-old. Two of my students were autistic and one was a dwarf. And I got to experience, up close and personal, what life is like through their eyes, as they made their way through class, interacting with their fellow non-disabled students.
I was able to see all the challenges they can go through in a single day. And most of all, I was able to see how my other students reacted to them and treated them. And that told me a lot about those other students.
Several of my non-disabled students seemed frightened or turned off by their disabled classmates. In fact, when I paired them in class with a disabled classmate for their acting exercises, I even got looks from a few like, “What? Are you kidding me?” or “Hey, you’re not giving me my money’s worth in class when you pair me up with them!” And these were adults!
Their negative reactions caused me to ponder. You see, my mother always taught me that under every physical or mental challenge that a disabled person is suffering from, beats the heart of a person just like you and me. And my mother would say to me, “Don’t let their challenges fool you!”
And you know what? My mother was right! Teaching anything artistic brings out the absolute humanity in everyone — especially the disabled. And they’ve delightfully surprised a few of their classmates who originally looked upon them as social pariahs.
Out of this experience came my desire to produce and direct the heartfelt tale called "The Elephant Man." If ever there was a disabled person, it was the young man from London in the 1870s named John Merrick. Merrick was born with what is now known as a genetic disease that caused him to be grossly deformed.
Merrick could only find work in the circus as The Elephant Man. Hundreds of people who “viewed him” screamed with hysteria. Yet, just like my mother had taught me, underneath his disease, beat the heart of a poet and an artist.
For all the hundreds of people who scorned Merrick as “a beast on parade in the circus,” hardly anyone bothered to find out what his name was or even if there was a person down deep there somewhere — until one day when a London doctor, Frederick Treves, heard about Merrick and became curious.
At first, Treves only looked upon Merrick as a way of furthering his medical career. But in the process of trying to put a feather in his cap throughout the medical community, Treves became shocked to learn that John Merrick was not a beast or a monster at all — but a sensitive artist who just happened to be stricken with a horrible disease. And Treves and Merrick became friends.
Some view the story of The Elephant Man as “dark” or “somber.” But once you learn the truth about him, it is impossible to see his story that way. In our performance of this heartfelt, human tale at Long Beach’s beautiful Bembridge House at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 1, the truth about John Merrick is brilliantly revealed.
So, the next time you want to quickly surmise what kind of person someone is, just observe the way they treat the elderly, severely deformed, or mentally impaired. Your answer will be there loud and clear.
For more information about John Merrick’s story, "The Elephant Man," at The Bembridge House see: www.pamelapeakproductions.com/the-elephant-man-the-bembridge-house
Pamela Peak is an Emmy-nominated producer/director and an award-winning screenwriter who also enjoys teaching acting classes in Orange County.