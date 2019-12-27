In my time as a Congressman for the 47th District, a State Legislator, and as a Long Beach City Council member, I have always supported an empathetic and forward-thinking approach to ending homelessness. I have proudly supported actions which have helped streamline federal affordable housing programs and have voted to dedicate billions of dollars to programs aimed at ending homelessness across our nation.
Last week, the United States Supreme Court let stand a ruling on homelessness from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Their ruling in the case of Martin v. Boise stated that a municipal ban on people sleeping on the streets or in public spaces violated the 8th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, “…when no alternative shelter is available to them.”
And indeed, prosecuting someone who has nowhere else to go is a strikingly cruel and unreasonable punishment. Even more so as we gather with our families to celebrate the holiday season, I can’t help but think of those who have no place to call home. But what can we do to make sure we help people experiencing homelessness, while also improving the safety and wellbeing of our neighborhoods and public spaces?
The 9th Circuit ruling has made it clear: if we want to enforce our local rules and regulations on who can occupy public spaces and when, then we must provide the “alternatives” the ruling demands. We must expand our city’s capacity to provide adequate alternative shelter for those who need it as well as affordable housing for those on the brink of homelessness. That’s why I’m calling on the Long Beach City Council to create a dedicated source of revenue for the production of affordable housing for Long Beach families, seniors, and students, and increase shelter capacity for those experiencing homelessness.
Everyone in Long Beach deserves to live in a community that is safe, healthy, and thriving. We have some of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the nation, with wonderful parks, beaches, and community spaces. If unaddressed, this housing crisis will have a dramatic impact on the quality of life of every Long Beach family. It’s up to all of us to maintain our communities, and when our neighbors are suffering on the street, it’s up to us to take action — as a community.
Long Beach has made some great strides in building a system that takes care of its residents experiencing homelessness. The City is currently piloting a jobs training program to assist people experiencing homelessness to get back into the workforce. In 2020, a new year-round shelter will add about 125 beds to help shelter our most vulnerable residents currently on the streets. And, of course, we have Century Villages at Cabrillo, one of the most innovative supportive housing campuses in the nation which houses more than 2,200 seniors, veterans, and families who were previously experiencing homelessness, and assists them with valuable job training, medical, and community-based services.
While these are important steps, more must be done.
Long Beach should continue to be a leader in 2020 in the effort to end homelessness by pursuing housing and shelter for all residents in need. Doing so allows us to enforce local laws that promote public safety and healthy communities without subjecting our homeless residents to cruel and unreasonable treatment.
The City should look into the resources needed to do this, from investigating a local dedicated source of funding for housing and shelter, to collaborating with county, state, and federal programs to provide the services needed to help our most vulnerable residents get back on their feet with dignity and pride.
As you settle in this winter season, let’s envision a Long Beach where everyone can be home for the holidays. The more that Long Beach invests in solving this housing and homelessness crisis, the closer we will come to a Long Beach that is safe, healthy, and thriving.
Alan Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) represents the 47th Congressional District.