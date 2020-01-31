We are the leaders of every major arts organization in Long Beach and we are asking you to vote Yes on Measure B in this March election.
You have the opportunity to support arts education in our Long Beach schools and cultural organizations in our city without increasing taxes for residents.
How? By voting yes on Measure B. Measure B is paid for by visitors, not residents.
Measure B is an increase in the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), sometimes called the hotel bed tax.
Measure B is a 1% increase to our TOT that would bring more than $1 million a year to our arts organizations to provide more arts education in our schools and programs for our whole community.
Arts education is critical to developing students' creativity, and research shows art programs can help with brain development in young children and improve academic achievement.
This small increase would average $1.80 per hotel stay and would be paid by visitors who book a hotel room in Long Beach. It would not be paid by Long Beach residents.
Our hotel rooms would still be less expensive than our nearest convention and visitor competitors, Anaheim and Los Angeles.
Measure B also would provide much needed funding to make improvements and repairs to our Convention and Entertainment Center, where many of our arts groups perform.
Long Beach must maintain a quality Convention Center to compete with other Southern California cities seeking to host trade shows and other special events that attract visitors. This ballot measure would provide funding to upgrade and improve the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, attracting more economic activity and opportunities to help local businesses and create jobs.
That’s why hotel managers and the head of the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, the organization responsible for bringing conventions and visitors to Long Beach, support this measure.
Who else supports Measure B? Your last three mayors, Robert Garcia, Bob Foster and Beverly O’Neill; the Executive Director of the Arts Council for Long Beach, Griselda Suarez; the head of every major arts organization in Long Beach, our police officers, firefighters and community leaders.
They are supporting this measure because they know arts education in our schools and a vibrant tourism economy is good for our city. Arts and culture make cities more livable and create good paying jobs.
Measure B is not a tax paid by Long Beach Residents, it’s a 1% hotel bed tax paid by visitors who book a hotel room in Long Beach.
Funds raised by this measure will be reinvested in our community to support our city's educational arts programs, museums, performing arts venues, cultural organizations and our economy to provide jobs and business retention.
Voting Yes on Measure B will:
• Provide support for arts education in Long Beach schools.
• Provide resources for Long Beach museums, theaters, live music and other cultural institutions.
• Pay for critical repairs and upgrades to the Convention Center.
• Contribute to an economy that creates jobs and supports Long Beach businesses.
We are asking you join us in supporting Measure B to increase arts education in our schools and keep us a competitive place to attend conventions.
Please join us, our mayors, the head of the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Executive Director of the Arts Council for Long Beach, and hundreds of community leaders and Vote Yes on Measure B.
caryn desai, Artistic Director/Producer, International City Theater; Paul Garman, Executive Director/Producer Musical Theatre West; Jan B. Hower, President, Long Beach Camerata Singers; Kelly Lucera, President, Long Beach Symphony; Genevieve Macias, Executive Director, Musica Angelica; Madison Mooney; Executive Director, Long Beach Playhouse; Ronald Nelson, Executive Director, Long Beach Museum of Art; Lourdes Ramos, President and CEO, Museum of Latin American Art; and Jennifer Rivera, Executive Director & CEO, Long Beach Opera.