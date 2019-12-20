Sometimes I long for the days before my husband and I upended the grass and let our gardener go, confident that we could take care of the succulents, cacti and decomposed granite in our new Southern California-friendly garden alone.
The landscape designer and her crew pulled out the grass, leaving the yard naked and unprotected before a weeklong deluge of unrelenting rain. I was mortified as the neighbors watched our plot of new mud slip down the street and into the gutters.
The storm ended and the sun baked the mud dry. Silvery tufts of dymondia replaced the parkway grass on our corner lot and curvy paths of golden decomposed granite enticed little girls on bikes to pedal through. Four varieties of spidery agaves, including a terrifying spiny octopus my designer insisted would make an arresting focal point, purple rose aeoniums, multicolored echiverias and countless succulents with multisyllabic names dotted our yard, turning it into a living sculpture garden. My husband, Mark, and I added two wooden chairs, plopped ourselves down in the mornings and evenings and waited for our garden to grow.
And grow it did. The agaves had puppies, including the monster with spines. I shoveled out those babies whenever they reproduced so I wouldn’t step on them while walking barefoot. Delicate shoots arced from the grasses, the fiery crassula campfire spread over the mulch and tiny purple blooms surprised us from the rock purslane.
As the dymondia clusters became a carpet, we noticed happy interlopers popping out in its midst. Weeds. Bright green weeds that surely had grown in the grassy median but stayed hidden when our then-gardener mowed the contents of the parkway to the same height.
They had to go. Resolved that we could tame the intruders ourselves, Mark and I squeezed old stiff gardening gloves over our fingers and began to pull. Whatever we pulled out Monday reappeared and multiplied by Wednesday. If we skipped a couple of days, the weed-choked dymondia would become a blight by Friday.
But a funny thing happened as I spent more time filling bags with the unwanted fruit of our “low maintenance” garden. I met Dolly, an octogenarian who lived on the next block and strolled past my yard each morning at the precise time I was now out gardening. As Mark and I got to know her, we learned that he and Dolly’s son had been in the same high school class. One day while I was walking the dogs a huge white car drove past, blasting its horn. It was Dolly at the wheel, waving at me.
One neighbor regularly slowed down to ask when we planned to hire a gardener. Others, walking their dogs or finishing a run, stopped to chat. When meeting in my front yard with my hands full of dirt, no one seemed in a hurry. Every now and then I’d stop weeding and marvel at the silent show my garden put on for all to notice: the kangaroo paws blooming golden all at once when yesterday they had just been stalks, tiny flowers shooting from the blue glow, the chalk fingers blue on one side of the garden, green on the other.
I’d forget my gloves and blisters would form when I swept the sidewalks. I used that red-handled broom to sweep the torrents of leaves that poured from the neighbors’ parkway sycamore into the crevices of the agaves, blanketing the mulch and dymondia. Those with leaf-blowing gardeners likely never have noticed the number of leaves on these giant trees. I am sure there are thousands. I finally bought an electric leaf vacuum which manages to suck up some of them.
Recently a leak caused by a broken sprinkler line appeared under the driveway. I found the name of one of the gardeners who put in the garden. He devised a work around, cutting off the pipe and putting in a new one that avoided the concrete. “Elias,” I told him, “you’re a genius. Could you come once a month and help with the garden?”
Mark and I still weed, we trim, we dump the buckets of water we save from the shower on some of the thirstier plants to supplement the watering system. But once a month Elias comes and gives the palms a haircut, sweeps up every leaf (a fleeting joy) and picks the weeds we miss. Our garden will never be pristine but he leaves it tidier.
“Would you like a manicure, too?” asks Lisa at my once every few months pedicure. Nope, I tell her, it would be a waste. These hands will be back in the garden tomorrow.