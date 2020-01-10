The 2020 version of the “affordable housing bond” being debated by the Long Beach City Council is misnamed. And not by accident, either.
I conclude that the City Council’s goal must be to mislead the citizens of Long Beach. A more honest name would be the “Less Affordable Housing Bond,” or the “Subsidized Housing for a Few Bond.” Although our council women and men aren’t always honest, they aren’t stupid. They know that either one of the more honest names would surely doom this tax increase.
Regardless of your view of the affordable housing crisis, it won’t be solved if we can’t honestly discuss the root cause(s) and potential solutions.
For the sake of argument, let’s assume that the major reason for homelessness in Long Beach is unaffordable housing. Adding another $300 million burden to the already high property taxes that Long Beach property owners pay will only increase housing costs.
It may not be a lot, but over time it will increase the cost of owning property, and therefore rents. In fact, there is no new property tax that the city can impose that won’t increase housing prices.
There are probably some who don’t care, who are willing to pay more to help out a fellow resident.
Okay, if the bond passes, when will we see new housing units and how many will be built? If we take Los Angeles as an example, the answers are very few units, and maybe never. The most effective things the City Council can, and should do to increase the supply of housing in Long Beach is to; 1) reduce the permitting/regulatory burden for builders, 2) encourage higher density building, and 3) keep taxes steady (if not reduce them). I would be surprised if any of these ideas are debated by the City Council.
There are some people who legitimately can’t afford a place to live in Long Beach. I don’t know how many people, but I suspect it is less than 1 percent of our residents. Reducing housing costs by 5 percent, 10 percent or even 20 percent will not pay their rent. What they really need is some form of subsidized housing, either temporarily, or semi-permanently.
Assuming we think this is a good idea, government needs to provide housing vouchers and private industry should provide the housing units. This is the most direct and effective way to address the problem.
Personally, I don’t think that cities should be paying for and providing housing for people. They won’t do a good job. But if by some miracle they do, they will drive an influx of the homeless into their city.
If a majority of Long Beach residents want to subsidize housing for the less fortunate, let’s at least adopt an approach that has a chance of succeeding. Because increasing property taxes will not lower housing costs. Instead, it will perpetuate increased rents for all of us.
Kevin Brown is a Long Beach resident.