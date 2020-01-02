At the beginning of a new decade, it seemed fitting to ask Long Beach leaders to stretch their powers of prognostication. So we asked what Long Beach would be like when we enter 2030.
Here are some answers.
Jane Close Conoley, Ph.D., president, Cal State Long Beach
I’ve stopped predicting things since 2016, but on campus we’ve been doing a lot of thinking about 2030.
Long Beach City will have a thriving CSULB campus in the downtown organized to assist those wanting to advance in their careers and/or finish their degrees.
Long Beach City will have lots of CSULB grad students, faculty and staff living downtown.
The City will be characterized by scooters, bikes, and self-driving cars.
My best hope is that the City will also have achieved its goal of Everyone Home. Homelessness should be rare and brief. Affordable units will be plentiful in 2030 if there’s a beating heart of compassion in the City.
Suzie Price, Third District City Councilwoman
I fully expect that by the year 2030, technological advances will allow us to do things we can only imagine doing today. For example, rather than debating whether or not we should have an international terminal at the Long Beach Airport, the discussion may be whether or not we will allow flights to the moon at the Long Beach Airport.
We will have automated vehicles buzzing all around the city and I can confidently predict that by 2030 our city will continue to be a leader in urban planning and development. The diversity of our residents will continue to expand, allowing for people of different ethnicities and financial backgrounds to thrive side-by-side in a community that feels much like a small town, although situated in a big city. And I am hopeful that in 2030, we will be feeling the positive effects of having hosted many of the 2028 Olympic games, without having suffered any debt from opening doors to international visitors from all over the world. The last one is not just a prediction; it’s my goal!
Daryl Supernaw, Fourth District City Councilman
With my third and final term ending in 2028, I’ll return to the council chamber for one night in 2030 to celebrate the 106th birthdays of two of CD4’s iconic institutions: Community Hospital and Joe Jost’s.
Tom Modica, Acting City Manager
Long Beach in 2030 will be thriving, a responsible and progressive urban center, with a diversified economy, increased housing of all types, a city of over half a million people, and an example of how strategic thought and planning in 2020 was successfully implemented.
Police Chief Robert Luna
In 2030, Long Beach will look like:
A safer place.
A place more people will want to live, work and play.
The population will continue to grow and become even more diverse.
Dee Andrews, Vice Mayor, Sixth District City Councilman
In 2030, we’re going to have a lot more high-rises along the transportation corridors. That will stabilize housing. We don’t have the space we used to, so where are we going to put all these people? We have to go high.
Oh, and I’ll probably still be a councilman.
Bonnie Lowenthal, president, Long Beach Harbor Commission
If you visit the Port of Long Beach this week, you’ll see an intricate dance of equipment moving cargo to and fro, up and down, loading trucks, unloading trains.
When you visit in 2030, you’ll see that same process, except with one huge difference — every vehicle is zero-emissions. The nonpolluting cargo-handling equipment ushered in by the Clean Air Action is making a huge difference, and the trucks aren’t far behind, with their own 2035 goal for zero emissions.
If it sounds like a dream, it isn’t. The Port of Long Beach and all its stakeholders have dramatically reduced air pollution already — with diesel particulate pollution down 87% since 2005. We’re confident that working with all of our partners, we will once again show seaports around the world how to create good-paying jobs while being sustainable for our communities.
Stacy Mungo, Fifth District City Councilwoman
In 2030, we will just be wrapping up the tour of amazing Long Beach athletes who dominated on home turf in the Olympics. I hope Long Beach will still be a thriving community of neighborhoods and I expect that my husband and I will be surviving a pre-teen.
Chris Garner, Water Department general manager
Long Beach is now home to 600,000 people with the new high-rise developments lining Long Beach Boulevard. One-room condos sell for a minimum of $1 million, but that’s not an obstacle as the Minimum Wage has been increased to $48 an hour. In the 2020s, gasoline cars were replaced by electric vehicles, which were then replaced by hydrogen scooters, which were then replaced by solar bicycles, which then were replaced by walking. Streets have been replaced by 45-foot-wide sidewalks, so the City now issues feet sweeping tickets.
To become more efficient, the City is now divided into 10 council districts to make it easier to divide local funding. The Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Clippers, Rams, Chargers, Raiders, Kings, and Ducks are seriously considering moving to the middle of Long Beach, to a large flat vacant area formerly known as Signal Hill. The Queen Mary is a Trump Casino with orange smokestacks. Long Beach citizens are complaining that the City needs to raise and expand the breakwater due to the big waves caused by global warming.
Long Beach still has the very best tasting tap water in the U.S. Me, I begin my 45th year working for the City of Long Beach, the last Baby Boomer still working.
Rex Richardson, Ninth District Councilman
Since the U.S.-China trade war was resolved in 2020, long-term growth of mutually beneficial, balanced, fair and free trade between Asia and the United States continues to expand, especially through the Port of Long Beach, which has long served the most important international trading route in the world — the trans-Pacific.
Massive, super-efficient container vessels with a capacity of 20,000 twenty-foot equivalent units are commonplace, easily navigating the Port’s big ship ready channels and docks, thanks to capital improvement programs started more than 20 years earlier. These huge ships, too large for the Panama Canal and turn-of-the-century seaports on other coasts, along with the Port’s free-flowing rail and road network, efficiently whisk imports and exports to their destinations at home and abroad, sustaining millions of jobs across North America.