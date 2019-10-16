New officers have been elected by the Long Beach Board of Water Commissioners for the 2019-2020 term.
They are Harry Saltzgaver, president; Frank Martinez, vice president; and Art Levine, secretary.
“Sincere congratulations to my friend and colleague," Gloria Cordero, commissioner and immediate past-president, said in a release. "In addition to his passion for his community, Harry has experience and knowledge about the city and builds successful partnerships with those we serve."
Saltzgaver was unanimously elected by the Long Board of Water Commissions for the position of President, the release said.