DISCOVERED HISTORY: Hey Long Beach, check out the old Jack in the Box logo and building colors uncovered while construction workers demo for the new El Pollo Loco opening soon on Second Street in Belmont Shore.
The logo that appears behind the recently erected wooden framing appears to be a version of the company’s red diamond logo introduced in 1980. The logo was in use up until 2009 when it was replaced with Jack in the Box’s current branding.
We spoke to the foreman in charge of the demo and he said that there are no plans to remove the logo lettering or the paint from that portion of the building. From the looks of it, the logo and paint job will once again get covered up and lost to history hopefully to be discovered again sometime in the future.