Traffic will be heavy on Labor Day on the Vincent Thomas Bridge, but it will be of the pedestrian kind.
It's the annual Conquer the Bridge Run, and the Vincent Thomas will be closed in both directions from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Labor Day, to accommodate the runners. That blocks vehicles between Harbor Freeway (I-110) and Navy Way for the duration.
Caltrans will have a detour marked, but are advising people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
For real time freeway traffic information, go to the Caltrans Quickmap, quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.