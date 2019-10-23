Three grand marshals have been tapped for the 23rd annual Veterans Day Celebration, set for Saturday, Nov. 9.
Ninth District City Councilman Rex Richardson announced the grand marshals. They are Brenda Threatt, State Senator Tom Umberg and his wife Brigadeer General Robin Umberg, and the Rev. Leon Wood.
Threatt is a major in the California State Army Guard, and currently is the assistant director of veterans' services at El Camino College. Until earlier this year, Threatt was executive director of U.S.VETS Long Beach, which serves homeless veterans at the Villages at Cabrillo.
Tom Umberg was elected to the state Senate in 2018 to represent the 34th District, including Seal Beach Santa Ana and portions of Long Beach. He served in the Army, rising to Colonel.
General Robin Umberg served as Deputy Secretary for Veterans Homes among many postings in more than 35 years of service.
Rev. Wood is an Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. He has been a community activist for more than 50 years.
The parade and street fair begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, on Atlantic Avenue between Harding and South streets.