Celebrate the holidays on the actual backlot sets from one of TV's most beloved series starting December 21, 2019 through January 5, 2020 Key Facts: - Decorated sets include Luke's Diner, Stars Hollow High School, Lorelai's house and The Gazebo; - Dining options for purchase feature a holiday-style meal, pizza, hamburgers, chicken tenders, hot dogs and other Lorelai favorites, including Pop-Tarts® and coffee; - Gilmore Girls exclusive merchandise will be available for sale inside Lorelai's house; - Included as part of the Studio Tour, Classics Made Here Tour and Deluxe Tour; - Opens December 21, 2019 and runs through January 5, 2020.