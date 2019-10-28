- Custom-tuned, 1972 Honda N600 powered by Honda VFR 800cc V4 motorcycle engine wins first-ever Honda Super Tuner Legends Series - Winning vehicle will be on display at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas - Honda N600 was first Honda model sold in the United States - Honda joined the Hot Wheels(TM) Legends Tour in 2019 as the exclusive live custom tuner component of the series