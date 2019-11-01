TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --


American Honda

Honda

Acura



Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks



131,443

54,016

77,427

117,486

50,315

67,171

13,957

3,701

10,256



+7.6%

-1.5%

+15%

+8.2%

-2.1%

+17.5%

+2.4%

+6.5%

+1.1%




 

 

"With the Honda CR-V topping the 5 million cumulative sales mark to reaffirm its position as the best-selling crossover for over two decades, it's fitting that Honda crossover and light truck models led Honda to an all-time October sales record," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "Both the Honda and Acura brands are marching forward as we head into the final two months of the year on pace to see American Honda post a sales increase for 2019."

 


Honda

BRAND REPORT



Sales Highlights

Model Notes



The harvest moon shone brightly on Honda sales, with new October overall and truck sales records and cumulative CR-V sales cresting 5 million. Several models made major gains with trucks leading the way as HR-V set an all-time monthly record and CR-V a new October mark. Civic and Fit also made major gains.

  • HR-V set a new all-time monthly record, jumping 104% on sales of 10,130 units.
  • CR-V sales climb 20% on sales of 33,344 for a new October record.
  • Fit gained a whopping 204% while Civic gained 5% and Accord topped 21,000 deliveries.
  • Odyssey now holds an incredible 42% share of the minivan segment with October sales of over 7,800 units.

Honda is the retail best-selling passenger car brand in America in 2019 – with Fit, Civic, Insight and Accord #1 or #2 in their respective segments -- gaining the most share of any mainstream brand this year. 

Honda has led the industry in sales to under-35-year-old buyers since 2010, with Civic and Accord the #1 and #2 cars, CR-V the #1 CUV/SUV and Odyssey the #1 minivan.

Acura

BRAND REPORT



Sales Highlights

Model Notes



Another strong month for the Acura brand brought a new October truck sales record and an overall 2.4% sales increase, with a particularly strong month for ILX, the retail #1 sedan in segment, a 10% gain for MDX, and RDX sales on pace for another annual sales record. 

  • MDX sales climbed 10.4%, pushing Acura trucks to a new October record.
  • ILX sales jumped 35.4% in October, with 1,430 units delivered.
  • RDX sales topped 5,800 and combined with the enduring MDX for total truck sales of 10,256 units.

Nearly 99% of all Acuras sold in the U.S. are made in America, with five of the brand's six models built at the company's three Ohio auto plants.

MDX is out-retailing 3-row SUVs from Lexus, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Infiniti, Tesla and Volvo in 2019, and has done so in every year since 2010.


 


American Honda Vehicle Sales for October 2019





Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date





October
2019

October
2018

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

October
2019

October
2018

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change




American Honda Total

131,443

122,182

3.6%

7.6%

1,337,652

1,329,179

0.6%

0.6%




Total Car Sales

54,016

54,865

-5.2%

-1.5%

600,000

610,483

-1.7%

-1.7%




Total Truck Sales

77,427

67,317

10.8%

15.0%

737,652

718,696

2.6%

2.6%




Honda

Total Car Sales

50,315

51,389

-5.7%

-2.1%

565,675

574,309

-1.5%

-1.5%




Honda

Total Truck Sales

67,171

57,169

13.1%

17.5%

645,207

626,763

2.9%

2.9%




Acura

Total Car Sales

3,701

3,476

2.5%

6.5%

34,325

36,174

-5.1%

-5.1%




Acura

Total Truck Sales

10,256

10,148

-2.7%

1.1%

92,445

91,933

0.6%

0.6%




* Total Domestic Car Sales

48,380

44,202

5.4%

9.5%

508,525

505,340

0.6%

0.6%





Honda Division

44,747

40,865

5.4%

9.5%

475,067

470,722

0.9%

0.9%





Acura Division

3,633

3,337

4.8%

8.9%

33,458

34,618

-3.4%

-3.4%




* Total Domestic Truck Sales

76,473

67,317

9.4%

13.6%

716,541

718,696

-0.3%

-0.3%





Honda Division

66,217

57,169

11.5%

15.8%

624,096

626,763

-0.4%

-0.4%





Acura Division

10,256

10,148

-2.7%

1.1%

92,445

91,933

0.6%

0.6%




  Total Import Car Sales

5,636

10,663

-49.1%

-47.1%

91,475

105,143

-13.0%

-13.0%





Honda Division

5,568

10,524

-49.1%

-47.1%

90,608

103,587

-12.5%

-12.5%





Acura Division

68

139

-52.9%

-51.1%

867

1,556

-44.3%

-44.3%




  Total Import Truck Sales

954

0

0.0%

0.0%

21,111

0

0.0%

0.0%





Honda Division

954

0

0.0%

0.0%

21,111

0

0.0%

0.0%





Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%



   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION



Honda Division Total

117,486

108,558

4.2%

8.2%

1,210,882

1,201,072

0.8%

0.8%





 

ACCORD

21,689

23,778

-12.2%

-8.8%

226,152

239,077

-5.4%

-5.4%





CIVIC

23,577

22,450

1.1%

5.0%

279,061

277,486

0.6%

0.6%





CLARITY

635

2,100

-70.9%

-69.8%

9,994

15,414

-35.2%

-35.2%





CR-Z

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%

2

36

-94.4%

-94.4%





FIT

2,800

920

193.1%

204.3%

30,068

33,854

-11.2%

-11.2%





INSIGHT

1,614

2,140

-27.4%

-24.6%

20,398

8,442

141.6%

141.6%


















CR-V

33,344

27,825

15.4%

19.8%

314,083

305,446

2.8%

2.8%





HR-V

10,130

4,961

96.6%

104.2%

80,444

74,940

7.3%

7.3%





ODYSSEY

7,872

8,403

-9.8%

-6.3%

82,130

87,692

-6.3%

-6.3%





PASSPORT

3,649

0

0.0%

0.0%

28,772

0

0.0%

0.0%





PILOT

9,529

13,479

-31.9%

-29.3%

113,498

133,380

-14.9%

-14.9%





RIDGELINE

2,647

2,501

1.9%

5.8%

26,280

25,305

3.9%

3.9%

















Acura Division Total

13,957

13,624

-1.4%

2.4%

126,770

128,107

-1.0%

-1.0%


















ILX

1,430

1,056

30.4%

35.4%

12,127

9,298

30.4%

30.4%





NSX

15

18

-19.8%

-16.7%

217

140

55.0%

55.0%





RLX / RL

68

139

-52.9%

-51.1%

867

1,556

-44.3%

-44.3%





TLX

2,188

2,263

-6.9%

-3.3%

21,114

25,180

-16.1%

-16.1%


















MDX

4,368

3,955

6.4%

10.4%

41,599

41,142

1.1%

1.1%





RDX

5,888

6,193

-8.4%

-4.9%

50,846

50,791

0.1%

0.1%

















Selling Days

27

26



256

256






**** Electrified Vehicles

4,341

6,529

-36.0%

-33.5%

52,465

40,047

31.0%

31.0%








*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts


**   Daily Selling Rate


**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

 

 

 

