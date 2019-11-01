TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
American Honda
Honda
Acura
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
131,443
54,016
77,427
117,486
50,315
67,171
13,957
3,701
10,256
+7.6%
-1.5%
+15%
+8.2%
-2.1%
+17.5%
+2.4%
+6.5%
+1.1%
"With the Honda CR-V topping the 5 million cumulative sales mark to reaffirm its position as the best-selling crossover for over two decades, it's fitting that Honda crossover and light truck models led Honda to an all-time October sales record," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "Both the Honda and Acura brands are marching forward as we head into the final two months of the year on pace to see American Honda post a sales increase for 2019."
Honda
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Model Notes
The harvest moon shone brightly on Honda sales, with new October overall and truck sales records and cumulative CR-V sales cresting 5 million. Several models made major gains with trucks leading the way as HR-V set an all-time monthly record and CR-V a new October mark. Civic and Fit also made major gains.
Honda is the retail best-selling passenger car brand in America in 2019 – with Fit, Civic, Insight and Accord #1 or #2 in their respective segments -- gaining the most share of any mainstream brand this year.
Honda has led the industry in sales to under-35-year-old buyers since 2010, with Civic and Accord the #1 and #2 cars, CR-V the #1 CUV/SUV and Odyssey the #1 minivan.
Acura
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Model Notes
Another strong month for the Acura brand brought a new October truck sales record and an overall 2.4% sales increase, with a particularly strong month for ILX, the retail #1 sedan in segment, a 10% gain for MDX, and RDX sales on pace for another annual sales record.
Nearly 99% of all Acuras sold in the U.S. are made in America, with five of the brand's six models built at the company's three Ohio auto plants.
MDX is out-retailing 3-row SUVs from Lexus, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Infiniti, Tesla and Volvo in 2019, and has done so in every year since 2010.
American Honda Vehicle Sales for October 2019
Month-to-Date
Year-to-Date
October
October
DSR** %
MoM %
October
October
DSR** %
YoY %
American Honda Total
131,443
122,182
3.6%
7.6%
1,337,652
1,329,179
0.6%
0.6%
Total Car Sales
54,016
54,865
-5.2%
-1.5%
600,000
610,483
-1.7%
-1.7%
Total Truck Sales
77,427
67,317
10.8%
15.0%
737,652
718,696
2.6%
2.6%
Honda
Total Car Sales
50,315
51,389
-5.7%
-2.1%
565,675
574,309
-1.5%
-1.5%
Honda
Total Truck Sales
67,171
57,169
13.1%
17.5%
645,207
626,763
2.9%
2.9%
Acura
Total Car Sales
3,701
3,476
2.5%
6.5%
34,325
36,174
-5.1%
-5.1%
Acura
Total Truck Sales
10,256
10,148
-2.7%
1.1%
92,445
91,933
0.6%
0.6%
* Total Domestic Car Sales
48,380
44,202
5.4%
9.5%
508,525
505,340
0.6%
0.6%
Honda Division
44,747
40,865
5.4%
9.5%
475,067
470,722
0.9%
0.9%
Acura Division
3,633
3,337
4.8%
8.9%
33,458
34,618
-3.4%
-3.4%
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
76,473
67,317
9.4%
13.6%
716,541
718,696
-0.3%
-0.3%
Honda Division
66,217
57,169
11.5%
15.8%
624,096
626,763
-0.4%
-0.4%
Acura Division
10,256
10,148
-2.7%
1.1%
92,445
91,933
0.6%
0.6%
Total Import Car Sales
5,636
10,663
-49.1%
-47.1%
91,475
105,143
-13.0%
-13.0%
Honda Division
5,568
10,524
-49.1%
-47.1%
90,608
103,587
-12.5%
-12.5%
Acura Division
68
139
-52.9%
-51.1%
867
1,556
-44.3%
-44.3%
Total Import Truck Sales
954
0
0.0%
0.0%
21,111
0
0.0%
0.0%
Honda Division
954
0
0.0%
0.0%
21,111
0
0.0%
0.0%
Acura Division
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
Honda Division Total
117,486
108,558
4.2%
8.2%
1,210,882
1,201,072
0.8%
0.8%
ACCORD
21,689
23,778
-12.2%
-8.8%
226,152
239,077
-5.4%
-5.4%
CIVIC
23,577
22,450
1.1%
5.0%
279,061
277,486
0.6%
0.6%
CLARITY
635
2,100
-70.9%
-69.8%
9,994
15,414
-35.2%
-35.2%
CR-Z
0
1
-100.0%
-100.0%
2
36
-94.4%
-94.4%
FIT
2,800
920
193.1%
204.3%
30,068
33,854
-11.2%
-11.2%
INSIGHT
1,614
2,140
-27.4%
-24.6%
20,398
8,442
141.6%
141.6%
CR-V
33,344
27,825
15.4%
19.8%
314,083
305,446
2.8%
2.8%
HR-V
10,130
4,961
96.6%
104.2%
80,444
74,940
7.3%
7.3%
ODYSSEY
7,872
8,403
-9.8%
-6.3%
82,130
87,692
-6.3%
-6.3%
PASSPORT
3,649
0
0.0%
0.0%
28,772
0
0.0%
0.0%
PILOT
9,529
13,479
-31.9%
-29.3%
113,498
133,380
-14.9%
-14.9%
RIDGELINE
2,647
2,501
1.9%
5.8%
26,280
25,305
3.9%
3.9%
Acura Division Total
13,957
13,624
-1.4%
2.4%
126,770
128,107
-1.0%
-1.0%
ILX
1,430
1,056
30.4%
35.4%
12,127
9,298
30.4%
30.4%
NSX
15
18
-19.8%
-16.7%
217
140
55.0%
55.0%
RLX / RL
68
139
-52.9%
-51.1%
867
1,556
-44.3%
-44.3%
TLX
2,188
2,263
-6.9%
-3.3%
21,114
25,180
-16.1%
-16.1%
MDX
4,368
3,955
6.4%
10.4%
41,599
41,142
1.1%
1.1%
RDX
5,888
6,193
-8.4%
-4.9%
50,846
50,791
0.1%
0.1%
Selling Days
27
26
256
256
**** Electrified Vehicles
4,341
6,529
-36.0%
-33.5%
52,465
40,047
31.0%
31.0%
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
** Daily Selling Rate
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.