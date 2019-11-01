Trucks Deliver October Sales Records for AHM, Honda and Acura Brands as Sales Rise Across Divisions

- Honda brand sets new October sales record with an 8% gain; trucks gain 17.5% and a new October mark - Honda CR-V nets new October record and cumulative sales top 5 million - Honda HR-V sets a new all-time monthly record with sales of over 10,000 units - Acura trucks set October record as division nets 2.4% gain