'The Apollo: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack' Digital Album Out Now; CD & 2LP Vinyl To Be Released December 20 HBO Documentary 'The Apollo' Premieres November 6

32-Track Soundtrack Album Spotlights Classic Recordings by Count Basie, James Brown, Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Billie Holiday and More; Debuts New Robert Glasper Song with Vocals by Ledisi, Plus Selections from Glasper's Original Score and Spoken Excerpts from Angela Bassett, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Pharrell Williams and Others