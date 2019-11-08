Sutro Biopharma Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights and Developments

STRO-002 Initial Safety Data from an Ongoing Phase 1 Trial in Ovarian and Endometrial Cancers presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Conference on October 29, 2019 STRO-001 Phase 1 Clinical Trial and Dose Escalation Ongoing in Myeloma and Lymphoma