"This quarter our total assets increased to $997 million representing a year over year organic increase of $86 million or 9.4%," said Mr. Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank. "We continue to deliver this growth profitably and efficiently with year-to-date return on average tangible assets of 1.32% and an efficiency ratio of 53.67%."
McMullan added, "The award of an MLS franchise to Sacramento is an exciting and substantial economic opportunity for the bank and for a region that contributes over 40% of our asset base."
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Net income of $3.07 million
- Diluted EPS of $0.24 compared to $0.22 for the linked quarter
- Return on average tangible assets of 1.33%
- Efficiency ratio of 52.60%
- New loan originations1 of $36.9 million
- Total loans increased by $8.2 million or 1.3% over the linked quarter
- Total deposits increased by $49.9 million or 6.3% over the linked quarter
- Total assets increased to $997.4 million, year over year organic growth of 9.4%
- Return on average tangible equity of 11.93%
- Total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.32% and Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased to 10.90%
- Significant economic announcement: MLS franchise awarded to Sacramento
Income Statement
Net income increased by $246,000 or 8.7% over the linked quarter. This increase was mainly driven by a decrease of $350,000 in our provision for loan losses and a reduction in noninterest expense of $117,000 resulting in diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24, with $0.01 attributable to expected discount accretion on acquired loans. Net income declined by $437,000 over the same quarter last year primarily due to significantly lower non-recurring income and increased provision for loan losses and noninterest expense.
Non-recurring Income
Period
Net Income
NIM
Interest recoveries2
Income from accretion3
Non-recurring costs
Core Net Interest Income4
Core Net Income4
Core NIM4
Core
Diluted EPS4
Q3 2019
$ 3,065,315
4.31%
$ 578
$ 197,226
$ -
$ 9,406,133
$ 2,923,315
4.22%
$ 0.23
Q2 2019
$ 2,818,869
4.60%
$ 9,338
$ 642,538
$ -
$ 9,126,198
$ 2,358,869
4.29%
$ 0.19
Q3 2018
$ 3,502,724
4.78%
$ 255,169
$ 166,167
$ -
$ 9,264,533
$ 3,207,724
4.57%
$ 0.26
Core net income, which conservatively excludes recoveries and discount accretion on acquired loans, declined over the same quarter last year by $284,000 or 8.9%. This was driven primarily by an increase in salaries and employee benefit costs, which are discussed below.
Core net interest income increased over the linked quarter and same quarter last year by $280,000 or 3.1% and $142,000 or 1.5% respectively. These increases are primarily explained by an increase in average earning assets partially offset by a decrease in core net interest margin (NIM).
Core NIM was 4.22% for the quarter, a decrease of 7 basis points (bps) from the linked quarter due primarily to an increase in overall cost of funds of 5 bps to 61 bps, and a decline in the fed funds rate of interest during the quarter. This was partially offset by an increase in core loan yield during the quarter of 8 bps to 5.57%. Core NIM declined over the same quarter last year by 35 bps due to an overall increase in cost of funds of 24 bps and loans being a lower percentage of earning assets in the current quarter as compared to the same quarter last year.
Noninterest income for the quarter did not include any income on gain on sale of loans and was steady over the linked quarter and same quarter last year.
Total noninterest expense declined over the linked quarter by $117,000 or 2.2%. This was primarily driven by a decrease in Other Expense of approximately $90,000 related to an FDIC small bank assessment credit received in the current quarter. Noninterest expense increased over the third quarter of 2018 by $317,000 or 6.4% explained primarily by increases in salaries and employee benefit cost. Salaries and employee benefits increased due to annual cost of living adjustments, increased healthcare cost and the hiring of senior market facing business development personnel since Q3 2018.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at September 30, 2019 were $997.4 million representing an increase of $53.7 million or 5.7% over the linked quarter, and a year over year increase of $85.9 million or 9.4%. The increase over both the linked quarter and year over year, was primarily the result of an increase in deposits of $49.9 million and $66.8 million respectively.
Total deposits at September 30, 2019 were $843.3 million, an increase of $49.9 million or 6.3% driven primarily by a significant increase of $29.2 million or 10.5% in noninterest-bearing accounts. This increase reflects normal seasonal inflows in our agricultural client base.
Total deposits have increased year over year by $66.8 million or 8.6% with the growth being in non-maturity deposits5 reflecting the banks focus on growing relationship-based deposit balances, especially through our suite of cash management services. Over the same period, we have allowed certificate of deposit (CD) balances, which are less relationship-based and more price sensitive, to decline by $36.3 million or 30.8%. This strategy has been effective in helping us manage the rate of increase in our cost of funds.
Total loans at September 30, 2019 were $657.2 million, an increase of $8.2 million or 1.3% over the linked quarter. The largest increases were in the Construction and Non-owner occupied commercial real estate (CRE) categories which increased by $6.4 million or 17.9%, and $6.1 million or 3.6%, respectively.
The largest year over year increases have been in Farmland and Non-owner occupied CRE which have increased by $14.7 million or 11.8%, and $28.5 million or 19.2%, respectively.
The Commercial and Industrial (C&I) portfolio declined by $5.4 million or 9.0% during the quarter and has declined year over year by $17.5 million or 24.5%. As mentioned in previous earnings reports, this decline has been largely driven by the bank's desire to strengthen the underlying credit structures in its C&I portfolio. As a result, we chose not to renew of number of large operating lines while a number of others chose to pay off early.
All other major loan categories have remained fairly steady year over year.
Overall Loan Growth
In the five quarters since we completed the acquisition of Community Business Bank we have seen linked quarter loan growth in every quarter with the exception Q1 2019 when we experienced significantly higher levels of payoffs. In addition, we have seen consistent increases in the total value of new originations6 since the fourth quarter of 2018.
Total Loans
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Linked Quarter Growth
1.3%
2.1%
-2.2%
1.5%
1.5%
New Originations (millions)(6)
$36.9
$30.6
$28.4
$22.6
$41.8
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets were $7.4 million or 0.74% of total assets at September 30, 2019 compared to $7.6 million or 0.81% at June 30, 2019. Non-performing assets declined by $184,000 due to scheduled payments received.
During the quarter, the allowance for loan loss was increased by $500,000. This was due to growth in our loan portfolio and the renewal of acquired loans, and their subsequent transition to the non-acquired loan pool which requires a reserve allocation. The allowance as a percentage of total loans, excluding acquired loans that have been marked to fair value, was 1.36% at Sept 30, 2019 compared to 1.32% at June 30, 2019.
Classified non-accrual loans declined slightly over the linked quarter due to scheduled payments received with classified accrual loans increasing due to advances on harvest lines.
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2018
Total Classified Loans (a)
$10,840,514
$10,506,826
$9,248,946
Classified - Accrual Loans
$3,734,612
$3,217,246
$8,878,844
Classified - Non-Accrual Loans
$7,105,902
$7,289,580
$370,102
Total Classified / Total Loans
1.65%
1.62%
1.44%
(a)
Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans
Capital
Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at September 30, 2019. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.
At September 30, 2019 tangible book value per common share was $8.31 with common shares issued of 12,434,800 as of the same date. This compares to a tangible book value per common share of $7.99 at June 30, 2019.
MLS franchise awarded to Sacramento
On October 21, 2019, Major League Soccer (MLS) awarded its 29th franchise to Sacramento representing a significant economic opportunity for both the area and the bank. The Sacramento region represents approximately 35% of banks deposit base and 45% of our commercial loan portfolio. The announcement kick-starts the construction of a new state-of-the art stadium in downtown and the development of the surrounding area, less than three miles from our main Sacramento branch. A report undertaken by the Capitol Public Finance Group estimates a total economic impact of approximately $1.6 billion including; over 2,500 jobs created during stadium construction, an additional 130 to 220 jobs during ongoing operations, $320 million of gross economic activity during the construction phase, and $39 million of annual economic activity in the City of Sacramento alone, together with entertainment for an anticipated 500,000 annual visitors. In addition, in October 2016, the Sacramento City Council approved planning entitlements for the area including; 6,000 to 10,000 dwelling units, 500,000 square feet (sf) of retail, 2.8 to 3.8 million sf of office use, 1.3 million sf of medical campus, 1,100 hotel rooms and 500,000 sf for historic and cultural uses. MLS will be Sacramento's second major league franchise.
About Suncrest Bank
Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, is locally owned and operated and offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com
Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2019
2019
2018
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 35,955,286
$ 29,654,947
$ 45,939,304
Federal Funds Sold
49,599,000
33,204,000
25,447,000
TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
85,554,286
62,858,947
71,386,304
Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)
186,336,686
163,188,023
127,135,695
Loans:
Total Loans
657,223,581
648,985,053
640,515,026
Allowance for Loan Losses
(5,988,203)
(5,473,135)
(4,021,747)
NET LOANS
651,235,378
643,511,918
636,493,279
Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost
5,472,491
5,472,491
5,453,891
Premises and Equipment
10,409,258
9,883,776
6,123,388
Other Real Estate Owned
313,720
313,720
313,720
Bank Owned Life Insurance
8,438,162
8,385,617
8,231,954
Goodwill
38,989,566
38,989,566
38,989,566
Core Deposit Intangible
3,378,466
3,563,022
4,191,333
Accrued Interest and Other Assets
7,284,576
7,525,226
13,192,284
$ 997,412,589
$ 943,692,306
$ 911,511,414
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing Demand
$ 57,182,913
$ 48,287,484
$ 303,565,381
Noninterest-bearing Demand reclassified
as noninterest-bearing MMA
248,986,589
228,668,062
-
Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts
455,549,521
431,065,423
355,074,099
Time Deposits
81,606,567
85,400,880
117,903,291
TOTAL DEPOSITS
843,325,590
793,421,849
776,542,771
Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities
8,361,487
8,332,164
4,755,688
TOTAL LIABILITIES
851,687,077
801,754,013
781,298,459
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock - No par value
119,743,464
119,743,464
121,716,187
Additional Paid-in Capital
2,843,756
2,711,909
2,355,357
Retained Earnings
21,025,310
17,959,995
8,663,208
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Net
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities AFS
2,112,982
1,522,925
(2,521,797)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
145,725,512
141,938,293
130,212,955
$ 997,412,589
$ 943,692,306
$ 911,511,414
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2019
2019
2018
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 9,289,213
$ 9,426,583
$ 9,376,674
Interest on Investment Securities
1,185,810
1,114,847
782,859
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other
377,710
339,046
238,646
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
10,852,733
10,880,476
10,398,179
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts
1,007,223
859,741
449,095
Interest on Time Deposits
241,573
242,661
261,992
Interest on Other Borrowings
-
-
1,223
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
1,248,796
1,102,402
712,310
NET INTEREST INCOME
9,603,937
9,778,074
9,685,869
Provision for Loan Losses
500,000
850,000
350,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
9,103,937
8,928,074
9,335,869
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income
456,593
434,439
446,104
Gain on Sale of Loans
-
-
-
456,593
434,439
446,104
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
2,796,181
2,820,144
2,619,448
Occupancy Expenses
577,580
551,401
539,438
Other Expenses
1,918,154
2,037,399
1,815,963
5,291,915
5,408,944
4,974,849
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,268,615
3,953,569
4,807,124
Income Taxes
1,203,300
1,134,700
1,304,400
NET INCOME
$ 3,065,315
$ 2,818,869
$ 3,502,724
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 27,656,607
$ 21,003,013
Interest on Investment Securities
3,290,148
1,986,265
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other
1,074,530
646,713
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
32,021,285
23,635,991
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts
2,556,708
836,952
Interest on Time Deposits
725,313
596,844
Interest on Other Borrowings
-
27,325
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
3,282,021
1,461,121
NET INTEREST INCOME
28,739,264
22,174,870
Provision for Loan Losses
1,600,000
920,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
27,139,264
21,254,870
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income
1,310,745
1,118,107
Gain on Sale of Loans
-
332,288
1,310,745
1,450,395
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
8,610,865
6,751,313
Occupancy Expenses
1,675,077
1,312,759
Other Expenses
5,842,697
5,766,970
16,128,639
13,831,042
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
12,321,370
8,874,223
Income Taxes
3,448,800
2,506,500
NET INCOME
$ 8,872,570
$ 6,367,723
Suncrest Bank
Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2019
2019
2018
For the three months ended:
Return on Average Assets(ROAA)
1.27%
1.21%
1.58%
ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
1.21%
1.01%
1.44%
Return on Average Tangible Assets (2)
1.33%
1.27%
1.66%
Return on Average Equity(ROAE)
8.51%
8.07%
10.85%
ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
8.11%
6.76%
9.94%
Return on Average Tangible Equity (2)
11.93%
11.51%
16.13%
Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets
2.19%
2.32%
2.24%
NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
2.19%
2.32%
2.24%
Efficiency Ratio
52.60%
52.96%
49.10%
Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
53.66%
56.58%
51.23%
Net Interest Margin
4.31%
4.60%
4.78%
Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)
4.22%
4.29%
4.57%
Cost of Funds
0.61%
0.56%
0.37%
Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$ 0.25
$ 0.23
$ 0.28
Diluted EPS
$ 0.24
$ 0.22
$ 0.28
Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
$ 0.23
$ 0.19
$ 0.26
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
For the nine months ended:
ROAA
1.26%
1.20%
ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
1.17%
1.35%
Return on Average Tangible Assets (2)
1.32%
1.24%
ROAE
8.47%
9.00%
ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
7.87%
10.11%
Return on Average Tangible Equity (2)
12.04%
11.98%
NIE To Average Assets
2.30%
2.61%
NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
2.30%
2.31%
Efficiency Ratio
53.67%
58.54%
Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
55.32%
53.10%
Net Interest Margin
4.49%
4.58%
Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)
4.35%
4.47%
Cost of Funds
0.56%
0.32%
Basic EPS
$ 0.71
$ 0.66
Diluted EPS
$ 0.71
$ 0.65
Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
$ 0.66
$ 0.73
(1) Non-recurring items include merger expenses, discount accretion on acquired loans and recovery of
interest on non-accrual loans.
(2) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They
should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP
measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Suncrest Bank
Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2019
2019
2018
At Period End:
Loans to Deposits
77.93%
81.80%
82.48%
Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)
79.64%
81.53%
84.32%
Non-Performing Assets to Assets
0.74%
0.81%
0.08%
Outstanding Shares
12,434,800
12,433,300
12,412,300
Tangible Book Value Per Share (BVPS) (2)
$ 8.31
$ 7.99
$ 6.84
Tangible BVPS excluding Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities (2)
$ 8.14
$ 7.87
$ 7.04
Book Value Per Share
$ 11.72
$ 11.42
$ 10.49
Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)
10.90%
10.91%
10.29%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.50%
13.29%
11.99%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.50%
13.29%
11.99%
Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)
14.32%
14.05%
12.55%
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2019
2019
2018
Loan Composition
Commercial and Industrial:
$ 54,001,348
$ 59,366,842
$ 71,502,960
Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:
39,207,688
38,622,774
41,647,206
Loans Secured by Real Estate:
Secured by Farmland
139,167,050
135,339,361
124,493,140
Construction, Land Development and Other Land
42,376,121
35,943,146
39,036,669
1-4 Family Residential Properties
47,642,776
51,759,914
55,643,334
Multifamily Residential Properties
43,850,002
42,719,058
45,148,329
Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties
91,316,105
94,035,588
90,151,385
Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties
177,481,492
171,361,023
148,948,159
Total Loans Secured by Real Estate
541,833,546
531,158,090
503,421,016
Municipal Leases:
21,889,871
19,596,422
23,662,086
Other Loans:
291,128
240,925
281,758
Total Loans
$ 657,223,581
$ 648,985,053
$ 640,515,026
(2) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They
should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP
measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Suncrest Bank
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$ 66,235,223
$ 377,710
2.26%
$ 53,826,806
$ 339,046
2.53%
Investment Securities
170,128,601
1,185,810
2.79%
158,173,939
1,114,847
2.82%
Loans
647,802,385
9,289,213
5.69%
640,506,723
9,426,583
5.90%
Total Interest Earning Assets
884,166,209
10,852,733
4.87%
852,507,468
10,880,476
5.12%
Noninterest Earning Assets
81,814,739
81,120,229
Total Assets
$ 965,980,948
$ 933,627,697
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
$ 125,805,706
277,724
0.88%
$ 103,039,731
170,050
0.66%
Savings and Money Market Accounts
311,362,668
729,499
0.93%
307,778,084
689,691
0.90%
Time Deposits
83,727,219
241,573
1.14%
91,964,284
242,661
1.06%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
520,895,593
1,248,796
0.95%
502,782,099
1,102,402
0.88%
Other Borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
520,895,593
1,248,796
0.95%
502,782,099
1,102,402
0.88%
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts (3)
292,501,786
282,794,851
Total Funding Sources
813,397,379
785,576,950
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
8,459,265
8,410,437
Shareholders' Equity
144,124,304
139,640,310
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$ 965,980,948
$ 933,627,697
Net Interest Income
$ 9,603,937
$ 9,778,074
Net Interest Margin
4.31%
4.60%
(3) Includes Noninterest Bearing Demand reclassified
as Noninterest Bearing MMA
Suncrest Bank
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$ 66,235,223
$ 377,710
2.26%
$ 47,719,043
$ 238,646
1.98%
Investment Securities
170,128,601
1,185,810
2.79%
121,612,179
782,859
2.57%
Loans
647,802,385
9,289,213
5.69%
634,575,951
9,376,674
5.86%
Total Interest Earning Assets
884,166,209
10,852,733
4.87%
803,907,173
10,398,179
5.13%
Noninterest Earning Assets
81,814,739
84,836,567
Total Assets
$965,980,948
$888,743,740
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
$125,805,706
277,724
0.88%
$ 76,528,434
31,182
0.16%
Savings and Money Market Accounts
311,362,668
729,499
0.93%
267,298,485
417,913
0.62%
Time Deposits
83,727,219
241,573
1.14%
120,286,031
261,992
0.86%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
520,895,593
1,248,796
0.95%
464,112,950
711,087
0.61%
Other Borrowings
-
-
-
2,146,739
1,223
0.23%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
20,895,593
1,248,796
0.95%
466,259,689
712,310
0.61%
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts (3)
292,501,786
288,434,695
Total Funding Sources
813,397,379
754,694,384
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
8,459,265
4,916,648
Shareholders' Equity
144,124,304
129,132,708
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$965,980,948
$888,743,740
Net Interest Income
$ 9,603,937
$ 9,685,869
Net Interest Margin
4.31%
4.78%
(3) Includes Noninterest Bearing Demand reclassified
as Noninterest Bearing MMA
Suncrest Bank
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$59,321,012
$1,074,530
2.42%
$45,539,444
$646,713
1.90%
Investment Securities
157,637,114
3,290,148
2.78%
111,239,812
1,986,265
2.38%
Loans
638,373,647
27,656,607
5.79%
490,780,822
21,003,013
5.72%
Total Interest Earning Assets
855,331,773
32,021,285
5.01%
647,560,078
23,635,991
4.88%
Noninterest Earning Assets
81,006,373
59,958,985
Total Assets
$936,338,146
$707,519,063
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
$108,180,748
563,784
0.70%
$ 66,430,754
73,898
0.15%
Savings and Money Market Accounts
303,680,421
1,992,924
0.88%
220,977,556
763,054
0.46%
Time Deposits
90,867,700
725,313
1.07%
94,096,387
596,844
0.85%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
502,728,869
3,282,021
0.87%
381,504,697
1,433,796
0.50%
Other Borrowings
-
-
-
2,339,011
27,325
1.56%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
502,728,869
3,282,021
0.87%
383,843,708
1,461,121
0.51%
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts (3)
285,921,489
226,390,138
Total Funding Sources
788,650,358
610,233,846
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
8,091,897
2,907,870
Shareholders' Equity
139,595,891
94,377,347
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$936,338,146
$707,519,063
Net Interest Income
$ 28,739,264
$ 22,174,870
Net Interest Margin
4.49%
4.58%
(3) Includes Noninterest Bearing Demand reclassified
as Noninterest Bearing MMA