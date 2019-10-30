2019 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS compared to the corresponding period of 2018: - Revenues were $8,902,000, an increase of 60% - Pre-tax income of $3,108,000, an increase of $1,640,000, or 112%, compared to $1,468,000 - Net income grew to $1.20 per basic share and $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $0.24 per basic share and $0.19 per diluted share - Income tax benefit of $4,671,000 primarily due to the release of a tax valuation allowance - Cash at September 30, 2019 increased to $8,542,000 from $3,087,000