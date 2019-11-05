S.O.U.L. is a team of content creators whose purpose is to help inspire and guide our conscious evolution through music, videos, and documentaries. We develop thought-provoking content to touch hearts, open minds, expand perspectives, and incite action. We believe that once awakened and equipped with new understandings, we - as “uniquals” - can collectively evolve toward a world that nurtures life; something we refer to as The LOVE Paradigm.