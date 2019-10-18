Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Little Steven Looks Back On Solo Career And Opens Personal Musical Vault With RockNRoll Rebel - The Early Work Arriving December 6 On Wicked Cool/UMe

LIMITED EDITION MULTI-FORMAT BOXED SET FEATURES RESTORED AND REMASTERED VINYL EDITIONS OF SIX CLASSIC LONG-OUT-OF-PRINT ALBUMS ALONG WITH 51 BONUS TRACKS OF RARE AND UNRELEASED RECORDINGS OF STUDIO OUTTAKES, B-SIDES, REHEARSALS, LIVE PERFORMANCES AND MORE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITIONS OF EACH ALBUM TO BE RELEASED LEADING UP TO DECEMBER 6 STARTING TODAY WITH MEN WITHOUT WOMEN (1982) EXPANDED WITH SEVEN PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED TRACKS