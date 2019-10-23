MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, net income was $117 million, or $1.01 per share, on revenues of $1.552 billion. Net income for the prior year's third quarter was $115 million, or $.95 per share, on revenues of $1.466 billion.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $342 million, or $2.92 per share, on revenues of $4.537 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income was $321 million, or $2.62 per share, on revenues of $4.319 billion.
"Persistent talent shortages resulted in continued strong demand for our staffing services in the third quarter, particularly in the United States," said Harold M. Messmer, Jr., chairman and CEO of Robert Half. "Robert Half Management Resources was the standout among our staffing lines of business, and our Protiviti subsidiary also had a very strong quarter. We are pleased with the continued momentum we are seeing in our U.S. staffing and Protiviti operations."
Messmer added, "Return on invested capital for the company was 42 percent in the third quarter."
Robert Half management will conduct a conference call today at 5 p.m. EDT. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number to listen to today's conference call is 877-814-0475 (+1-706-643-9224 outside the United States). The password is "Robert Half."
A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT today and ending at 11:59 p.m. EST on November 23. The dial-in number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1-404-537-3406 outside the United States). To access the replay, enter conference ID# 8477876. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center.
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources, for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology, for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal, for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group®, for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.
Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.
Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for temporary employment or the company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the company's services, on the company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its temporary employees, or for events impacting its temporary employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the company's SEC filings; the ability of the company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the company's profit margins or the demand for the company's services; the possibility that the company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.
Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.
Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.
ATTACHED:
Summary of Operations
Supplemental Financial
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net service revenues
$
1,552,132
$
1,466,226
$
4,537,047
$
4,318,613
Direct costs of services
905,686
855,758
2,645,472
2,528,661
Gross margin
646,446
610,468
1,891,575
1,789,952
Selling, general and administrative expenses
483,555
459,330
1,423,053
1,354,936
Amortization of intangible assets
339
429
1,022
1,334
Interest income, net
(1,230)
(1,196)
(3,768)
(2,937)
Income before income taxes
163,782
151,905
471,268
436,619
Provision for income taxes
46,601
36,663
129,677
115,895
Net income
$
117,181
$
115,242
$
341,591
$
320,724
Diluted net income per share
$
1.01
$
.95
$
2.92
$
2.62
Shares:
Basic
115,181
120,115
116,203
121,112
Diluted
115,868
121,443
116,934
122,193
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUES:
Accountemps
$
489,690
31.6
%
$
479,415
32.7
%
$
1,460,155
32.2
%
$
1,431,567
33.1
%
OfficeTeam
265,941
17.1
%
265,235
18.1
%
779,010
17.2
%
794,749
18.4
%
Robert Half Technology
185,268
11.9
%
176,552
12.0
%
536,571
11.8
%
508,060
11.8
%
Robert Half Management Resources
177,562
11.5
%
162,564
11.1
%
530,064
11.7
%
503,652
11.7
%
Robert Half Finance & Accounting
134,582
8.6
%
129,667
8.9
%
407,038
8.9
%
386,105
8.9
%
Protiviti
299,089
19.3
%
252,793
17.2
%
824,209
18.2
%
694,480
16.1
%
Total
$
1,552,132
100.0
%
$
1,466,226
100.0
%
$
4,537,047
100.0
%
$
4,318,613
100.0
%
GROSS MARGIN:
Temporary and consultant staffing
$
423,939
37.9
%
$
410,051
37.8
%
$
1,257,241
38.0
%
$
1,214,725
37.5
%
Permanent placement staffing
134,354
99.8
%
129,378
99.8
%
406,300
99.8
%
385,409
99.8
%
Risk consulting and internal audit services
88,153
29.5
%
71,039
28.1
%
228,034
27.7
%
189,818
27.3
%
Total
$
646,446
41.6
%
$
610,468
41.6
%
$
1,891,575
41.7
%
$
1,789,952
41.4
%
OPERATING INCOME:
Temporary and consultant staffing
$
101,428
9.1
%
$
102,707
9.5
%
$
312,684
9.5
%
$
303,000
9.4
%
Permanent placement staffing
21,817
16.2
%
22,895
17.7
%
68,718
16.9
%
72,710
18.8
%
Risk consulting and internal audit services
39,646
13.3
%
25,536
10.1
%
87,120
10.6
%
59,306
8.5
%
Total
$
162,891
10.5
%
$
151,138
10.3
%
$
468,522
10.3
%
$
435,016
10.1
%
SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Amortization of intangible assets
$
339
$
429
$
1,022
$
1,334
Depreciation expense
$
16,745
$
15,941
$
48,485
$
48,344
Capital expenditures
$
16,513
$
9,925
$
45,138
$
27,186
Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)
1,454
1,061
3,266
3,255
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in thousands)
September 30,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
312,741
$
361,740
Accounts receivable, less allowances
$
852,843
$
834,347
Total assets
$
2,311,570
$
2,034,907
Current liabilities
$
977,440
$
896,280
Notes payable and other indebtedness, less current portion
$
295
$
509
Total stockholders' equity
$
1,111,830
$
1,119,242
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with revenue growth rates derived from non-GAAP revenue amounts.
Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, billing days, and certain intercompany adjustments. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's lines of business on both a reported basis and also on an as adjusted basis for global, U.S., and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because management believes it better reflects the Company's actual revenue growth rates and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days, constant currency exchange rates, and certain intercompany adjustments.
The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to actual revenue growth derived from revenue amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Growth Rates
(As Reported)
Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates
(As Adjusted)
2018
2019
2018
2019
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Global
Accountemps
9.3
8.1
8.4
2.5
1.3
2.1
7.8
8.6
8.7
5.6
2.8
1.6
OfficeTeam
9.8
7.7
4.0
-3.5
-2.7
0.3
7.7
7.8
4.1
-0.4
-1.2
-0.1
RH Technology
8.6
12.4
11.4
7.4
4.6
4.9
7.5
12.6
11.4
10.7
6.4
4.8
RH Management Resources
7.2
2.8
4.1
2.1
4.6
9.2
7.9
8.1
9.1
14.3
12.0
12.9
Temporary and consultant staffing
9.0
7.9
7.1
1.7
1.4
3.2
7.7
8.9
8.0
6.2
3.7
3.4
Permanent placement staffing
19.9
16.5
12.8
8.4
4.3
3.8
18.0
17.4
13.5
12.3
6.2
3.4
Total staffing
10.1
8.7
7.6
2.4
1.7
3.3
8.8
9.8
8.5
6.9
4.0
3.4
Protiviti
18.5
21.2
22.8
21.5
16.6
18.3
14.2
17.5
19.2
17.3
13.8
14.6
Total
11.4
10.7
10.1
5.2
4.1
5.9
9.6
11.1
10.3
8.5
5.6
5.4
United States
Temporary and consultant staffing
5.6
6.8
7.4
3.4
3.5
5.7
5.3
6.5
6.3
5.1
3.8
4.5
Permanent placement staffing
17.6
17.0
16.4
10.0
6.6
6.5
17.3
16.7
15.3
11.8
6.9
5.3
Total staffing
6.7
7.7
8.1
4.0
3.8
5.8
6.4
7.4
7.1
5.7
4.1
4.5
Protiviti
11.8
17.3
17.6
14.9
14.7
17.5
11.5
17.1
16.4
16.8
15.1
16.2
Total
7.5
9.3
9.7
5.7
5.6
7.9
7.2
9.0
8.7
7.4
6.0
6.6
International
Temporary and consultant staffing
22.0
11.6
6.1
-3.7
-5.9
-5.0
16.7
17.8
14.1
10.2
3.1
-0.2
Permanent placement staffing
25.0
15.4
5.6
4.9
-0.6
-2.1
18.8
18.8
10.4
12.8
4.4
-0.6
Total staffing
22.4
12.1
6.0
-2.5
-5.1
-4.6
17.0
17.9
13.6
10.5
3.3
-0.3
Protiviti
51.9
38.3
45.1
48.8
23.2
21.2
25.5
19.5
29.5
18.9
9.4
9.3
Total
26.0
15.5
11.2
3.7
-1.0
-0.7
18.1
18.2
16.0
11.9
4.4
1.4
The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:
Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as-reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.
Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all lines of business. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.
Intercompany Adjustments. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by the impact of certain intercompany adjustments, applicable comparative period revenues are reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.
The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days, constant currency fluctuations, and certain intercompany adjustments are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein on Pages 8-10.
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Accountemps
As Reported
9.3
8.1
8.4
2.5
1.3
2.1
Billing Days Impact
-0.3
-0.3
-0.7
1.4
0.3
-1.3
Currency Impact
-1.2
0.8
1.0
1.7
1.2
0.8
As Adjusted
7.8
8.6
8.7
5.6
2.8
1.6
OfficeTeam
As Reported
9.8
7.7
4.0
-3.5
-2.7
0.3
Billing Days Impact
-0.3
-0.4
-0.7
1.3
0.2
-1.4
Currency Impact
-1.8
0.5
0.8
1.8
1.3
1.0
As Adjusted
7.7
7.8
4.1
-0.4
-1.2
-0.1
Robert Half Technology
As Reported
8.6
12.4
11.4
7.4
4.6
4.9
Billing Days Impact
-0.3
-0.3
-0.9
1.4
0.3
-1.4
Currency Impact
-0.8
0.5
0.7
1.2
0.9
0.6
Intercompany Adjustments
—
—
0.2
0.7
0.6
0.7
As Adjusted
7.5
12.6
11.4
10.7
6.4
4.8
Robert Half Management Resources
As Reported
7.2
2.8
4.1
2.1
4.6
9.2
Billing Days Impact
-0.4
-0.4
-0.8
1.5
0.2
-1.5
Currency Impact
-2.2
1.0
1.4
2.8
2.0
1.3
Intercompany Adjustments
3.3
4.7
4.4
7.9
5.2
3.9
As Adjusted
7.9
8.1
9.1
14.3
12.0
12.9
Temporary and consultant staffing
As Reported
9.0
7.9
7.1
1.7
1.4
3.2
Billing Days Impact
-0.4
-0.4
-0.8
1.4
0.2
-1.3
Currency Impact
-1.4
0.7
1.0
1.8
1.3
0.9
Intercompany Adjustments
0.5
0.7
0.7
1.3
0.8
0.6
As Adjusted
7.7
8.9
8.0
6.2
3.7
3.4
Permanent placement staffing
As Reported
19.9
16.5
12.8
8.4
4.3
3.8
Billing Days Impact
-0.4
-0.4
-0.7
1.4
0.2
-1.4
Currency Impact
-1.5
1.3
1.4
2.5
1.7
1.0
As Adjusted
18.0
17.4
13.5
12.3
6.2
3.4
Total staffing
As Reported
10.1
8.7
7.6
2.4
1.7
3.3
Billing Days Impact
-0.4
-0.4
-0.7
1.4
0.3
-1.4
Currency Impact
-1.4
0.8
1.0
1.9
1.3
0.9
Intercompany Adjustments
0.5
0.7
0.6
1.2
0.7
0.6
As Adjusted
8.8
9.8
8.5
6.9
4.0
3.4
Protiviti
As Reported
18.5
21.2
22.8
21.5
16.6
18.3
Billing Days Impact
-0.4
-0.4
-0.8
1.5
0.3
-1.4
Currency Impact
-1.2
0.6
0.9
1.7
1.2
0.8
Intercompany Adjustments
-2.7
-3.9
-3.7
-7.4
-4.3
-3.1
As Adjusted
14.2
17.5
19.2
17.3
13.8
14.6
Total
As Reported
11.4
10.7
10.1
5.2
4.1
5.9
Billing Days Impact
-0.4
-0.3
-0.8
1.4
0.2
-1.4
Currency Impact
-1.4
0.7
1.0
1.9
1.3
0.9
As Adjusted
9.6
11.1
10.3
8.5
5.6
5.4
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Temporary and consultant staffing
As Reported
5.6
6.8
7.4
3.4
3.5
5.7
Billing Days Impact
-0.3
-0.3
-1.1
1.7
0.3
-1.2
Currency Impact
—
—
—
—
—
—
As Adjusted
5.3
6.5
6.3
5.1
3.8
4.5
Permanent placement staffing
As Reported
17.6
17.0
16.4
10.0
6.6
6.5
Billing Days Impact
-0.3
-0.3
-1.1
1.8
0.3
-1.2
Currency Impact
—
—
—
—
—
—
As Adjusted
17.3
16.7
15.3
11.8
6.9
5.3
Total staffing
As Reported
6.7
7.7
8.1
4.0
3.8
5.8
Billing Days Impact
-0.3
-0.3
-1.0
1.7
0.3
-1.3
Currency Impact
—
—
—
—
—
—
As Adjusted
6.4
7.4
7.1
5.7
4.1
4.5
Protiviti
As Reported
11.8
17.3
17.6
14.9
14.7
17.5
Billing Days Impact
-0.3
-0.2
-1.2
1.9
0.4
-1.3
Currency Impact
—
—
—
—
—
—
As Adjusted
11.5
17.1
16.4
16.8
15.1
16.2
Total
As Reported
7.5
9.3
9.7
5.7
5.6
7.9
Billing Days Impact
-0.3
-0.3
-1.0
1.7
0.4
-1.3
Currency Impact
—
—
—
—
—
—
As Adjusted
7.2
9.0
8.7
7.4
6.0
6.6
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Temporary and consultant staffing
As Reported
22.0
11.6
6.1
-3.7
-5.9
-5.0
Billing Days Impact
-1.2
-0.5
0.4
0.4
-0.2
-1.6
Currency Impact
-6.9
3.2
4.4
8.1
5.7
3.8
Intercompany Adjustments
2.8
3.5
3.2
5.4
3.5
2.6
As Adjusted
16.7
17.8
14.1
10.2
3.1
-0.2
Permanent placement staffing
As Reported
25.0
15.4
5.6
4.9
-0.6
-2.1
Billing Days Impact
-1.2
-0.6
0.5
0.3
-0.2
-1.5
Currency Impact
-5.0
4.0
4.3
7.6
5.2
3.0
As Adjusted
18.8
18.8
10.4
12.8
4.4
-0.6
Total staffing
As Reported
22.4
12.1
6.0
-2.5
-5.1
-4.6
Billing Days Impact
-1.1
-0.5
0.5
0.3
-0.2
-1.6
Currency Impact
-6.7
3.3
4.4
8.0
5.6
3.7
Intercompany Adjustments
2.4
3.0
2.7
4.7
3.0
2.2
As Adjusted
17.0
17.9
13.6
10.5
3.3
-0.3
Protiviti
As Reported
51.9
38.3
45.1
48.8
23.2
21.2
Billing Days Impact
-1.3
-0.5
0.6
0.3
-0.1
-1.8
Currency Impact
-6.4
2.7
4.2
7.1
5.0
3.5
Intercompany Adjustments
-18.7
-21.0
-20.4
-37.3
-18.7
-13.6
As Adjusted
25.5
19.5
29.5
18.9
9.4
9.3
Total
As Reported
26.0
15.5
11.2
3.7
-1.0
-0.7
Billing Days Impact
-1.3
-0.6
0.4
0.4
-0.1
-1.6
Currency Impact
-6.6
3.3
4.4
7.8
5.5
3.7
As Adjusted
18.1
18.2
16.0
11.9
4.4
1.4