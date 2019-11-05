MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has released its 2019 Corporate Citizenship Report, which details the company's commitment to acting as a socially responsible corporate citizen and making a difference in the communities where it operates.
The report includes information on:
- Women in the workplace — In 2018, Robert Half signed a statement of support for the Women's Empowerment Principles, a joint initiative of the United Nations Global Compact and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).
- Veterans support — U.S. veterans and military families are provided with career resources and guidance through the Robert Half Veterans Initiative.
- Community engagement — In 2018, Robert Half and its subsidiary Protiviti raised $1.5 million for 1,500 nonprofits in North America through employee contributions and their matching gifts program. Company employees also volunteered 25,000 hours for 400 nonprofits.
- Corporate governance — In the last year, Robert Half adopted a new Supplier Code of Conduct and privacy policy.
- Environmental efforts: By using digital contracts, Robert Half avoided printing over 38 million pages in 2018, equivalent to saving about 4 million gallons of water.
