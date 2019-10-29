- Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders of $9.7M, or $0.09 per Diluted Share - - Company Share of Core FFO of $33.9M, Up 30.0% Compared to 3Q 2018 - - Company Share of Core FFO of $0.31 per Diluted Share, Up 10.7% Compared to 3Q 2018 - - Consolidated Portfolio NOI and Cash NOI Up 23.5% and 22.2%, Respectively, Over 3Q 2018 - - Same Property Portfolio NOI and Cash NOI Up 5.2% and 6.8%, Respectively, Over 3Q 2018 - - GAAP Releasing Spreads of 31.2% and Cash Releasing Spreads of 19.4% - - Stabilized Same Property Portfolio Ending Occupancy of 97.7% - - Acquired Nine Industrial Properties for an Aggregate Purchase Price of $226.5 million -