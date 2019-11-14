ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS), a SaaS provider of workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2020 ended September 30, 2019.
Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter
- Platform revenue up 45% to $856,000, with a 34% increase in total Platform deployments to 320. Annual recurring revenue up 43% to $3.5 million.
- Transaction revenue increased 6% to $6.7 million compared to $6.4 million, with customer count up to 1,134 compared to 1,084.
- Total gross margin up 250 basis points to 30.5%.
- Net loss from continuing operations was $0.1 million, or $nil per share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per share.
Management Commentary
"We got off to a strong start in fiscal 2020 with record gross margin due to both continued progress in our high-margin, SaaS-based Platform business and a return to growth in our Transaction business," said Peter Derycz, president and CEO of Research Solutions. "During our first quarter, we shifted all marketing resources to focus on growing our enterprise customer base through business-to-business campaigns. We also implemented several new strategies to better optimize our lead nurturing practices, which have already been successful in driving conversion.
"Looking forward, we will continue to focus our efforts on marketing our Platform to potential enterprise clients, which we believe gives us the best opportunity to expand our customer base. We remain as confident as ever in our sales team and believe our narrowed focus and new enhancements to lead nurturing will accelerate Platform revenue growth."
Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total revenue increased 9% to $7.6 million compared to $7.0 million in the same year-ago quarter.
Platform subscription revenue increased 45% to $856,000 compared to $589,000 in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to upselling current platform customers and to a 34% increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments from 239 to 320. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue up 43% to $3.5 million (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).
Transaction revenue increased 6% to $6.7 million compared to $6.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. Total active customers increased 5% from 1,084 to 1,134, and transaction count increased 7% from 202,000 to 216,000 (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).
Total gross margin increased 250 basis points to 30.5% from 28.0% in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business and an 80-basis point increase in both Transaction and Platform gross margin.
Total operating expenses were $2.4 million compared to $2.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily a result of the continued investment in sales and marketing to expand the Platform business, along with greater professional service fees.
Net loss from continuing operations was $0.1 million, or nil per share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $36,000 compared to $(102,000) in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).
Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2019, amounted to $5.6 million compared to $5.4 million at June 30, 2019. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit and the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.
Further details about these results are available in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which is available in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.researchsolutions.com.
Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Year-Ago Quarter
Quarter Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Change
%
Revenue:
Platforms
$ 856,445
$ 589,013
$ 267,432
45.4%
Transactions
6,738,668
6,363,508
375,160
5.9%
Total Revenue
7,595,113
6,952,521
642,592
9.2%
Gross Profit:
Platforms
705,975
480,754
225,221
46.8%
Transactions
1,610,560
1,467,201
143,359
9.8%
Total Gross Profit
2,316,535
1,947,955
368,580
18.9%
Gross profit as a % of revenue:
Platforms
82.4%
81.6%
0.8%
Transactions
23.9%
23.1%
0.8%
Total Gross Profit
30.5%
28.0%
2.5%
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
550,349
431,417
118,932
27.6%
Technology and product development
499,191
499,795
(604)
-0.1%
General and administrative
1,231,345
1,118,611
112,734
10.1%
Depreciation and amortization
7,558
11,115
(3,557)
-32.0%
Stock-based compensation
142,672
115,909
26,763
23.1%
Foreign currency translation loss
12,123
4,980
7,143
143.4%
Total Operating Expenses
2,443,238
2,181,827
261,411
12.0%
Income (loss) from operations
(126,703)
(233,872)
107,169
45.8%
Other Income (Expenses):
Interest expense
-
-
-
Other income (expense)
25,549
23,485
2,064
8.8%
Provision for income taxes
(6,494)
(9,221)
2,727
29.6%
Gain on sale of disc'd operations
26,191
41,720
(15,529)
-37.2%
Total Other Income (Expenses):
45,246
55,984
(10,738)
-19.2%
Net income (loss)
$ (81,457)
$ (177,888)
96,431
54.2%
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 35,650
$ (101,868)
$ 137,518
135.0%
Platforms:
ARR (Annual recurring revenue)
$ 3,498,369
$ 2,448,293
$ 1,050,076
42.9%
Deployments
320
239
81
33.9%
ASP (Average sales price)
$ 10,932
$ 10,244
$ 688
6.7%
Transactions:
Transaction count
215,780
202,212
13,568
6.7%
Corporate customers
853
845
8
0.9%
Academic customers
281
239
42
17.6%
Total customers
1,134
1,084
50
4.6%
Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue
The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.
A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.
The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA
Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.
The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
Quarter Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Change
Net Income (loss)
$ (81,457)
$ (177,888)
$ 96,431
Add (deduct):
-
Other income (expense)
(25,549)
(23,485)
(2,064)
Foreign currency translation loss
12,123
4,980
7,143
Provision for income taxes
6,494
9,221
(2,727)
Depreciation and amortization
7,558
11,115
(3,557)
Stock-based compensation
142,672
115,909
26,763
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
(26,191)
(41,720)
15,529
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 35,650
$ (101,868)
$ 137,518
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) provides workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations in life sciences, technology and academia worldwide. Our Software-as-a-Service platform provides tools or "Gadgets" that allow users to discover, access, manage and collaborate around science, technology and medical (STM) content and data. Our customers range from 70 percent of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies to emerging small and medium-sized businesses. We generate recurring revenue from subscriptions to our SaaS platform and transactional revenue from the sale of STM content. For more information, visit www.researchsolutions.com.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,587,833
$
5,353,090
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $100,110 and $100,175, respectively
4,376,807
4,493,169
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
259,880
323,591
Prepaid royalties
69,699
-
Total current assets
10,294,219
10,169,850
Other assets:
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $796,199 and $789,788, respectively
28,840
36,828
Deposits and other assets
14,382
14,406
Right of use asset, net of accumulated amortization of $300,290 and $270,777, respectively
162,732
192,245
Total assets
$
10,500,173
$
10,413,329
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
4,886,724
$
4,862,895
Deferred revenue
2,418,795
2,310,206
Lease liability, current portion
131,617
129,187
Total current liabilities
7,437,136
7,302,288
Long-term liabilities:
Lease liability, long-term portion
45,550
79,326
Total liabilities
7,482,686
7,381,614
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,441,505 and 24,375,948 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
24,442
24,376
Additional paid-in capital
23,702,212
23,631,481
Accumulated deficit
(20,596,014)
(20,514,557)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(113,153)
(109,585)
Total stockholders' equity
3,017,487
3,031,715
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
10,500,173
$
10,413,329
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
Revenue:
Platforms
$
856,445
$
589,013
Transactions
6,738,668
6,363,508
Total revenue
7,595,113
6,952,521
Cost of revenue:
Platforms
150,470
108,259
Transactions
5,128,108
4,896,307
Total cost of revenue
5,278,578
5,004,566
Gross profit
2,316,535
1,947,955
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
2,435,680
2,170,712
Depreciation and amortization
7,558
11,115
Total operating expenses
2,443,238
2,181,827
Loss from operations
(126,703)
(233,872)
Other income (expenses):
Other income
25,549
23,485
Total other income
25,549
23,485
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes
(101,154)
(210,387)
Provision for income taxes
(6,494)
(9,221)
Loss from continuing operations
(107,648)
(219,608)
Gain from sale of discontinued operations
26,191
41,720
Net loss
(81,457)
(177,888)
Other comprehensive loss:
(3,568)
(4,370)
Comprehensive loss
$
(85,025)
$
(182,258)
Loss per common share:
Loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted
$
-
$
(0.01)
Income per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted
$
-
$
-
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
-
$
(0.01)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
24,095,266
23,644,787