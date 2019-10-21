Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time - Net income was $8.0 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share - Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased by $43.5 million, or 7.4% annualized growth, from the end of the prior quarter - Total deposits increased by $16.6 million, or 2.9% annualized growth, from the end of the prior quarter - Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits, increased by $49.0 million, or 9.3% annualized growth, from the end of the prior quarter - Definitive agreement to acquire Pacific Global Bank and enter the attractive Chicago market