LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company," announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The Company reported net income of $8.0 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $10.1 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, and $8.3 million, or 0.48 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.
"We are pleased to report financial and operating results for the third quarter that are in line with our expectations," said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO. "We have successfully completed the balance sheet repositioning that we initiated at the start of the year. We also resumed loan growth, generating strong production in both residential and commercial real estate that outpaced continued elevated levels of loan payoffs and paydowns. Our focus on increasing core deposits helped drive deposit growth and reduce our reliance on wholesale funding. While our net interest margin was negatively impacted by temporary excess liquidity, our ongoing low credit costs and well-managed expenses enabled us to meet our profitability goal for the quarter."
In September, RBB Bancorp agreed to acquire Chicago-based PGB Holdings Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pacific Global Bank for approximately $32.5 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020 and result in earnings per share (EPS) accretion in the high single-digits next year.
"We are also very pleased to be acquiring Pacific Global Bank, which enables us to expand the RBB franchise to the attractive Chicago market and serve its large community of Asian-Americans. We are excited to enter this new market and intend to open two new branches in metro Chicago next year. We believe that this transaction will position us well for continued growth and help create greater value for our shareholders in the years ahead," concluded Mr. Thian.
Key Performance Ratios
Net income of $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.15%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 9.56%, and an annualized return on average equity of 7.99%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.43%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 12.51%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.42% for the second quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 52.40%, compared to 50.0% for the prior quarter.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $23.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $24.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. The $805,000 decrease was primarily attributable to a $101.7 million decrease in average loans held for sale and an $8.8 million decrease in average total loans held for investment, partially offset by a $104.8 million decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income was also impacted by a 5 basis point decrease in the net interest margin. Accretion of purchase discounts from prior acquisitions contributed $624,000 to net interest income in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $753,000 in the second quarter of 2019.
Compared to the third quarter of 2018, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased $4.9 million from $18.6 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an $801.2 million increase in average earning assets, partially offset by a 52 basis point decrease in the net interest margin.
Net interest margin was 3.59% for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease from 3.64% in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to an 8 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets resulting from higher balances and lower yields on cash equivalents and short term securities and lower average loan yields combined with a 1 basis point increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. Loan discount accretion contributed 10 basis points to the net interest margin in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 11 basis points in the second quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $2.7 million from $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven by a decrease in gain on loan sales of $2.3 million, and a decrease from a second quarter 2019 BEA award of $233,000.
The Company sold $5.8 million in FNMA direct mortgage loans for a net gain of $182,000 during the third quarter of 2019, compared to $175.0 million in total mortgage loan sales for a net gain of $2.5 million during the second quarter of 2019. As previously discussed, mortgage loan sales were essentially curtailed in the third quarter as the system conversion was being implemented at First American International Corp. (FAIC) and the loan pipeline was being replenished. The Company originated $46.1 million in mortgage loans for sale for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $28.3 million during the prior quarter.
The Company sold $11.3 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $631,000 during the third quarter of 2019, compared to $10.0 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $616,000 during the second quarter of 2019.
Compared to the third quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased by $694,000 from $2.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $294,000 in service charges and fees, and an increase of $690,000 in net loan servicing fees, mostly attributable to the FAIC merger, partially offset by a $312,000 decrease in gains on loan sales.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.8 million, compared to $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. The $1.1 million decrease was primarily attributable to a $368,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses, a $240,000 decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses, a $245,000 decrease in data processing expenses, a $221,000 decrease in legal and professional expenses, a $112,000 decrease in insurance and regulatory assessments, and was partially offset by a $139,000 increase in merger expenses. The decrease in a number of these categories was due to realizing the benefits from the integration of the FAIC acquisition, where we are in the process of optimizing its operational footprint and where we have renegotiated and entered into new contracts with our core system vendor.
Compared to the third quarter of 2018, noninterest expense increased from $8.7 million. The $5.1 million increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.9 million, occupancy and equipment expenses of $1.4 million, data processing expenses of $463,000, and core deposit premium amortization of $308,000. The increase in salary expense and occupancy expense is attributable to additional staff for expansion and the FAIC acquisition, including the new branch in Flushing, NY and our new Irvine location in Orange County, CA.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate was 31.5%, including the tax impact for stock options exercised in the amount of $38,000 for the third quarter of 2019, 30.3% for the second quarter including the tax impact for stock options exercised in the amount of $52,000, and 19.7% for the third quarter of 2018, which included the tax impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $991,000.
Loan Portfolio
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $33.7 million from June 30, 2019, and an increase of $744.9 million from September 30, 2018. The increase from June 30 to September 30 was driven by a $35.2 million increase in single-family residential mortgages, and a $31.5 million increase in commercial real estate loans; this was partially offset by a $17.2 million decrease in construction loans and a combined $15.9 million decrease in C&I and SBA loans.
During the third quarter, single-family residential mortgage production was $92.0 million, payoffs and paydowns were $48.3 million, and loan sales were $5.9 million. Compared to the second quarter, production was $50.5 million, payoffs and paydowns were $42.7 million, and loan sales were $175.0 million.
Mortgage loans held for sale were $259.3 million as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $9.7 million from $249.6 million at June 30, 2019 and a decrease of $119.6 million from $378.9 million as of September 30, 2018.
In the third quarter, SBA loan production was $7.5 million, loan payoffs and paydowns were $11.8 million, and total loan sales were $11.3 million. In the second quarter, SBA loan production was $5.0 million, loan payoffs and paydowns were $8.1 million, and total loan sales were $10.0 million.
Deposits
Deposits were $2.3 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $16.6 million from June 30, 2019, and an increase of $687.0 million from September 30, 2018. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a $10.5 million increase in demand deposits, a $31.8 million increase in money market deposits and a $13.1 million increase in jumbo time deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $6.1 million in retail time deposits and a $32.4 million decrease in brokered time deposits. Non-maturity deposits increased by $42.0 million in the quarter as our deposit gathering efforts have continued to gain traction. As of September 30, 2019, deposits included $102.6 million in brokered CDs, as compared to $135.0 million as of June 30, 2019 and $107.9 million as of September 30, 2018. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased by $49.0 million, or 9.3% annualized growth from June 30, 2019.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $10.9 million, or 0.39% of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared to $8.4 million, or 0.30%, of total assets at June 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the additions of a $2.0 million SBA loan, an $891,000 commercial real estate loan, and a mortgage loan in the amount of $449,000. Nonperforming assets consist of Other Real Estate Owned, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (TDR), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.
Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due increased to $4.6 million at September 30, 2019, from $4.2 million at June 30, 2019.
In the third quarter of 2019, there were no charge-offs and there were $1,000 in recoveries.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $824,000 for the third quarter of 2019, which was primarily attributable to a $400,000 reserve for two non-accrual loans and normal loan growth.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $19.4 million, or 0.91% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019, compared with $18.6 million, or 0.89%, of total loans at June 30, 2019.
Properties
Our headquarters office is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., 12th floor, in Los Angeles, California. In 2019, we have closed one non-banking office and one branch and opened one new branch in New York City.
Corporate Overview
RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $2.8 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and eight branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31,
September 30,
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
136,076
$
185,643
$
250,079
$
147,685
$
171,553
Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents
47,000
20,000
—
—
—
Total cash and cash equivalents
183,076
205,643
250,079
147,685
171,553
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial
institutions
949
1,196
1,196
600
600
Investment securities available for sale
72,923
71,629
58,537
73,762
87,066
Investment securities held to maturity
8,724
8,733
9,449
9,961
9,974
Mortgage loans held for sale
259,339
249,596
375,430
434,522
378,943
Loans held for investment
2,126,145
2,092,438
2,120,413
2,142,015
1,381,218
Allowance for loan losses
(19,386)
(18,561)
(18,236)
(17,577)
(16,178)
Net loans held for investment
2,106,759
2,073,877
2,102,177
2,124,438
1,365,040
Premises and equipment, net
16,871
17,214
17,342
17,307
8,119
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
15,000
15,000
8,899
9,707
7,738
Net deferred tax assets
4,378
4,318
4,389
4,642
7,320
Income tax receivable
898
3,001
-
656
1,845
Other real estate owned (OREO)
1,267
2,075
2,056
1,101
293
Cash surrender value of life insurance
34,158
33,963
33,769
33,578
33,380
Goodwill
58,383
58,383
58,383
58,383
29,940
Servicing assets
17,180
17,587
17,288
17,370
6,248
Core deposit intangibles
6,444
6,828
7,212
7,601
1,203
Accrued interest and other assets
33,953
32,913
31,912
32,689
27,577
Total assets
$
2,820,302
$
2,801,956
$
2,978,118
$
2,974,002
$
2,136,839
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
446,141
$
435,629
$
418,953
$
438,764
$
287,274
Savings, NOW and money market accounts
493,965
462,448
480,959
579,247
462,737
Time deposits
1,311,817
1,337,257
1,284,428
1,126,030
814,953
Total deposits
2,251,923
2,235,334
2,184,340
2,144,041
1,564,964
Reserve for unfunded commitments
618
621
639
688
550
Income tax payable
—
1,610
3,009
—
—
FHLB advances
35,000
40,000
275,000
319,500
210,000
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
103,964
103,878
103,793
103,708
49,637
Subordinated debentures
9,632
9,590
9,548
9,506
3,492
Accrued interest and other liabilities
20,324
17,103
16,986
21,938
13,198
Total liabilities
2,421,461
2,408,136
2,593,315
2,599,381
1,841,841
Shareholders' equity:
Shareholder's equity
398,438
393,758
385,395
375,887
296,514
Non-controlling interest
72
72
72
72
—
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - Net of tax
331
(10)
(664)
(1,338)
(1,516)
Total shareholders' equity
398,841
393,820
384,803
374,621
294,998
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,820,302
$
2,801,956
$
2,978,118
$
2,974,002
$
2,136,839
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
32,902
$
34,240
$
23,445
Interest on interest-bearing deposits
429
515
250
Interest on investment securities
703
685
560
Dividend income on FHLB stock
238
379
132
Interest on federal funds sold and other
397
124
86
Total interest income
34,669
35,943
24,473
Interest expense:
Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts
1,117
1,238
1,145
Interest on time deposits
8,038
7,797
2,994
Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt
1,921
1,929
925
Interest on other borrowed funds
81
662
793
Total interest expense
11,157
11,626
5,857
Net interest income
23,512
24,317
18,616
Provision for loan losses
824
357
1,695
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
22,688
23,960
16,921
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees and other
934
1,222
640
Gain on sale of loans
813
3,120
1,125
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization
827
899
137
Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations
12
55
3
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
195
194
200
Gain on sale of fixed assets
—
6
—
Gain on sale of securities
7
—
—
Gain on sale of other real estate owned
11
—
—
2,799
5,496
2,105
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,801
8,169
4,916
Occupancy and equipment expenses
2,434
2,674
1,014
Data processing
974
1,219
511
Legal and professional
435
656
378
Office expenses
335
294
198
Marketing and business promotion
248
316
320
Insurance and regulatory assessments
172
284
223
Core deposit premium
384
385
76
OREO expenses/(income)
(1)
81
5
Merger expenses
154
15
348
Other expenses
850
806
665
13,786
14,899
8,654
Income before income taxes
11,701
14,557
10,372
Income tax expense
3,689
4,415
2,041
Net income
$
8,012
$
10,142
$
8,331
Net income per share
Basic
$
0.40
$
0.51
$
0.50
Diluted
$
0.39
$
0.50
$
0.48
Cash Dividends declared per common share
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.09
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
20,067,847
20,074,651
16,641,166
Diluted
20,425,966
20,445,013
17,425,300
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the nine months ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
102,981
$
63,651
Interest on interest-earning deposits
1,412
645
Interest on investment securities
1,976
1,722
Dividend income on FHLB stock
815
385
Interest on federal funds sold and other
634
530
Total interest income
107,818
66,933
Interest expense:
Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts
3,649
2,845
Interest on time deposits
21,788
7,450
Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt
5,783
2,758
Interest on other borrowed funds
2,857
992
Total interest expense
34,077
14,045
Net interest income
73,741
52,888
Provision for loan losses
1,731
2,579
Net interest income after provision for loans losses
72,010
50,309
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees and other
2,976
1,551
Gain on sale of loans
6,131
5,025
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization
2,566
164
Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations
73
14
Unrealized gain on equity investments
147
—
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
580
598
Gain on sale of fixed assets
6
—
Gain on sale of securities
7
—
Gain on sale of other real estate owned
11
—
12,497
7,352
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
25,088
14,575
Occupancy and equipment expenses
7,360
2,640
Data processing
3,202
1,471
Legal and professional
1,516
1,058
Office expenses
965
561
Marketing and business promotion
926
785
Insurance and regulatory assessments
754
645
Amortization of intangibles
1,157
235
OREO expenses
161
12
Merger expenses
240
571
Other expenses
2,641
2,581
44,010
25,134
Income before income taxes
40,497
32,527
Income tax expense
11,963
5,913
Net income
$
28,534
$
26,614
Net income per share
Basic
$
1.42
$
1.62
Diluted
$
1.40
$
1.54
Cash Dividends declared per common share
$
0.30
$
0.26
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
20,063,479
16,379,211
Diluted
20,435,867
17,309,241
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Earning assets:
Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)
$
144,131
$
1,064
2.93%
$
120,818
$
1,018
3.38%
$
59,666
$
468
3.11%
Securities
Available for sale
92,292
631
2.71%
87,347
610
2.80%
67,254
478
2.82%
Held to maturity (2)
8,730
81
3.68%
9,127
84
3.69%
9,982
92
3.67%
Mortgage loans held for sale
253,492
3,050
4.77%
355,168
4,245
4.79%
335,226
3,941
4.66%
Loans held for investment: (3)
Real estate
1,749,371
23,963
5.43%
1,763,749
24,394
5.55%
942,826
13,125
5.52%
Commercial
352,795
5,889
6.62%
347,236
5,601
6.47%
384,693
6,379
6.58%
Total loans
2,102,166
29,852
5.63%
2,110,985
29,995
5.70%
1,327,519
19,504
5.83%
Total earning assets
2,600,811
$
34,678
5.29%
2,683,445
$
35,952
5.37%
1,799,647
$
24,483
5.40%
Noninterest-earning assets
169,691
166,719
112,359
Total assets
$
2,770,502
$
2,850,164
$
1,912,006
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW and money market deposits
$
364,127
$
1,070
1.17%
$
387,363
$
1,188
1.23%
$
390,899
$
1,115
1.13%
Savings deposits
95,725
47
0.19%
97,584
50
0.21%
29,713
30
0.40%
Time deposits
1,340,751
8,038
2.38%
1,338,631
7,797
2.34%
700,326
2,994
1.70%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,800,603
9,155
2.02%
1,823,578
9,035
1.99%
1,120,938
4,139
1.46%
FHLB short-term advances
13,261
81
2.42%
95,220
662
2.79%
156,739
793
2.01%
Long-term debt
103,912
1,748
6.67%
103,826
1,748
6.75%
49,615
849
6.79%
Subordinated debentures
9,606
173
7.15%
9,564
181
7.59%
3,479
76
8.67%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,927,382
11,157
2.30%
2,032,188
11,626
2.29%
1,330,771
5,857
1.75%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
424,908
408,219
276,795
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
20,490
19,183
13,048
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
445,398
427,402
289,843
Shareholders' equity
397,722
390,574
291,392
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,770,502
$
2,850,164
$
1,912,006
Net interest income / interest rate spreads
$
23,521
2.99%
$
24,326
3.08%
$
18,626
3.65%
Net interest margin
3.59%
3.64%
4.11%
_______________
(1)
Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets.
(2)
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
(3)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the nine months ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Earning assets:
Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)
$
122,563
$
2,861
3.12%
$
76,800
$
1,560
2.72%
Securities
Available for sale
82,868
1,749
2.82%
70,701
1,474
2.79%
Held to maturity (2)
9,159
255
3.72%
9,992
276
3.70%
Mortgage loans held for sale
352,110
12,785
4.85%
233,856
8,207
4.69%
Loans held for investment: (3)
Real estate
1,759,253
72,842
5.54%
892,933
36,858
5.52%
Commercial
350,822
17,354
6.61%
382,072
18,587
6.50%
Total loans
2,110,076
90,196
5.72%
1,275,005
55,445
5.81%
Total earning assets
2,676,776
$
107,846
5.39%
1,666,354
$
66,962
5.37%
Noninterest-earning assets
167,887
101,349
Total assets
$
2,844,663
$
1,767,703
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW and money market deposits
$
388,298
$
3,500
1.21%
$
374,331
$
2,750
0.98%
Savings deposits
97,959
149
0.20%
30,373
95
0.42%
Time deposits
1,273,604
21,788
2.29%
669,503
7,450
1.49%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,759,861
25,437
1.93%
1,074,207
10,295
1.28%
FHLB short-term advances
148,101
2,857
2.58%
74,412
992
1.78%
Long-term debt
103,827
5,243
6.75%
49,583
2,546
6.87%
Subordinated debentures
9,565
540
7.55%
3,459
211
8.17%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,021,354
$
34,077
2.25%
1,201,661
$
14,044
1.56%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
412,845
272,261
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
19,888
12,428
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
432,733
284,689
Shareholders' equity
390,576
281,353
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,844,663
$
1,767,703
Net interest income / interest rate spreads
$
73,769
3.14%
$
52,918
3.81%
Net interest margin
3.68%
4.25%
_______________
(1)
Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets.
(2)
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
(3)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2019
2019
2018
Per share data (common stock)
Earnings
Basic
$
0.40
$
0.51
$
0.50
Diluted
$
0.39
$
0.50
$
0.48
Dividends declared
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.09
Basic, excluding merger expense
$
0.40
$
0.51
$
0.52
Diluted, excluding merger expense
$
0.40
$
0.50
$
0.50
Book value
$
19.91
$
19.61
$
17.56
Tangible book value
$
16.67
$
16.37
$
15.71
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
20,067,847
20,074,651
16,641,166
Diluted
20,425,966
20,445,013
17,425,300
Shares outstanding at period end
20,030,866
20,077,526
16,795,903
Performance ratios
Return on average assets, annualized
1.15%
1.43%
1.73%
Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized
7.99%
10.42%
11.34%
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized
9.56%
12.51%
12.70%
Noninterest income to average assets, annualized
0.40%
0.77%
0.44%
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized
1.97%
2.10%
1.80%
Yield on average earning assets
5.29%
5.37%
5.40%
Cost of average deposits
1.63%
1.62%
1.17%
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits
2.02%
1.99%
1.46%
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
2.30%
2.29%
1.75%
Accretion on loans to average earning assets
0.10%
0.11%
0.05%
Net interest spread
2.99%
3.08%
3.65%
Net interest margin
3.59%
3.64%
4.11%
Efficiency ratio
52.40%
49.97%
41.76%
Common stock dividend payout ratio
25.00%
19.61%
18.00%
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the nine months ended September 30,
2019
2018
Per share data (common stock)
Earnings
Basic
$
1.42
$
1.62
Diluted
$
1.40
$
1.54
Basic, excluding merger expense
$
1.44
$
1.66
Diluted, excluding merger expense
$
1.41
$
1.57
Dividends declared
$
0.30
$
0.26
Book value
$
19.91
$
17.56
Tangible book value
$
16.67
$
15.71
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
20,063,479
16,379,211
Diluted
20,435,867
17,309,241
Shares outstanding at period end
20,030,866
16,795,903
Performance ratios
Return on average assets, annualized
1.34%
2.01%
Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized
9.77%
12.65%
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized
11.73%
14.23%
Noninterest income to average assets, annualized
0.59%
0.56%
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized
2.07%
1.90%
Yield on average earning assets
5.39%
5.37%
Cost of average deposits
1.57%
1.02%
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits
1.93%
1.28%
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
2.25%
1.56%
Accretion on loans to average earning assets
0.12%
0.12%
Net interest spread
3.14%
3.81%
Net interest margin
3.68%
4.25%
Efficiency ratio
51.03%
41.76%
Common stock dividend payout ratio
21.13%
16.00%
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
As of
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2019
2019
2018
Loan to deposit ratio
94.41%
93.61%
88.26%
Core deposits / total deposits
68.32%
67.22%
65.23%
Net non-core funding dependence ratio
25.41%
18.46%
10.53%
Credit Quality Data:
Loans 30-89 days past due
$
4,578
$
4,230
$
1,440
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
0.22%
0.20%
0.10%
Nonperforming loans
$
9,628
$
6,354
$
6,640
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.45%
0.30%
0.48%
Nonperforming assets
$
10,895
$
8,429
$
6,933
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.39%
0.30%
0.32%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.91%
0.89%
1.17%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
201.35%
292.12%
243.64%
Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period)
0.00%
0.01%
0.05%
Regulatory and other capital ratios—Company
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
12.12%
12.01%
12.53%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.73%
12.19%
14.28%
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
16.88%
16.96%
17.58%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
17.36%
17.45%
17.82%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
23.61%
23.77%
22.21%
Regulatory capital ratios—Bank only
Tier 1 leverage ratio
14.97%
14.17%
13.94%
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
20.44%
20.31%
17.39%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
20.44%
20.31%
17.39%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
21.45%
21.30%
18.50%
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
32,902
$
34,240
$
35,839
$
33,829
$
23,445
Investment securities and other
1,767
1,703
1,367
1,352
1,028
Total interest income
34,669
35,943
37,206
35,181
24,473
Interest expense
Deposits
9,155
9,035
7,247
6,661
4,139
Interest on subordinated debentures and other
1,921
1,929
1,933
1,325
925
Other borrowings
81
662
2,114
1613
793
Total interest expense
11,157
11,626
11,294
9,599
5,857
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
23,512
24,317
25,912
25,582
18,616
Provision for loan losses
824
357
550
1,890
1,695
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
22,688
23,960
25,362
23,692
16,921
Noninterest income
2,799
5,496
4,202
5,489
2,105
Noninterest expense
13,786
14,899
15,325
15,503
8,654
Earnings before income taxes
11,701
14,557
14,239
13,678
10,372
Income taxes
3,689
4,415
3,859
4,188
2,041
Net income
$
8,012
$
10,142
$
10,380
$
9,490
$
8,331
Net income per common share - basic
$
0.40
$
0.51
$
0.52
$
0.49
$
0.50
Net income per common share - diluted
$
0.39
$
0.50
$
0.51
$
0.48
$
0.48
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
—
$
0.09
Cash dividends declared
$
2,016
$
2,007
$
2,007
$
—
$
1,489
Yield on average assets, annualized
1.15%
1.43%
1.44%
1.35%
1.73%
Yield on average earning assets
5.29%
5.37%
5.51%
5.45%
5.40%
Cost of average deposits
1.63%
1.62%
1.43%
1.28%
1.17%
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits
2.02%
1.99%
1.78%
1.61%
1.46%
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
2.30%
2.29%
2.17%
1.91%
1.75%
Accretion on loans to average earning assets
0.10%
0.11%
0.16%
0.14%
0.05%
Net interest margin
3.59%
3.64%
3.84%
3.88%
4.11%
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Loan Portfolio Detail
As of September 30,
As of June 30,
As of March 31,
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
Loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
276,478
13.0
$
283,920
13.6
$
269,556
12.7
$
304,084
14.2
$
299,817
21.7
SBA
70,978
3.3
79,475
3.8
82,571
3.9
84,500
3.9
87,406
6.3
Construction and land development
101,649
4.8
118,806
5.7
125,686
5.9
113,235
5.3
110,710
8.0
Commercial real estate (1)
787,927
37.1
756,452
36.2
756,313
35.7
758,721
35.4
524,174
38.0
Single-family residential mortgages
888,577
41.8
853,403
40.7
885,951
41.8
881,249
41.2
359,111
26.0
Other loans
536
0.0
382
0.0
336
0.0
226
—
—
—
Total loans (2)
$
2,126,145
100.0
$
2,092,438
100.0
$
2,120,413
100.0
$
2,142,015
100.0
$
1,381,218
100.0
Allowance for loan losses
(19,386)
(18,561)
(18,236)
(17,577)
(16,178)
Total loans, net
$
2,106,759
$
2,073,877
$
2,102,177
$
2,124,438
$
1,365,040
_______________
(1)
Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.
(2)
Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Change in Allowance for Loan Losses
September 30,
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Beginning balance
$
18,561
$
14,657
$
17,577
$
13,773
Additions to the allowance charged to expense
824
1,695
1,731
2,579
Recoveries (charged-off) on loans
1
(174)
78
(174)
Ending balance
$
19,386
$
16,178
$
19,386
$
16,178
Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP)
The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of September 30, 2019 and 2018.
September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
Tangible common equity:
Total shareholders' equity
$
398,841
$
294,999
Adjustments
Goodwill
(58,383)
(29,940)
Core deposit intangible
(6,444)
(1,203)
Tangible common equity
$
334,014
$
263,856
Tangible assets:
Total assets-GAAP
$
2,820,302
$
2,136,839
Adjustments
Goodwill
(58,383)
(29,940)
Core deposit intangible
(6,444)
(1,203)
Tangible assets
$
2,755,475
$
2,105,696
Common shares outstanding
20,030,866
16,795,903
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
12.12%
12.53%
Tangible book value per share
$
16.67
$
15.71