-- Preliminary Phase 2 results for hepcidin mimetic PTG-300 in beta-thalassemia are expected in the fourth quarter of 2019 -- -- Company sponsored Phase 2 study of PTG-300 in hereditary hemochromatosis and investigator sponsored Phase 2 study in myelodysplastic syndrome are planned for early 2020 -- -- Results of a Phase 2 study of oral IL-23 receptor antagonist PTG-200 in development with Janssen Biotech are expected in 2021 --