- Andexxa®/Ondexxya® Net Product Revenues of $35.7 million, a 32% Increase Over the Prior Quarter - - Andexxa Now Stocked in Approximately 550 U.S. Hospitals; 76% of U.S. Sales from Reorders - - Expanded Market Opportunity with Strong Initial Ondexxya Demand in Europe - - Strengthened Balance Sheet; Added Net Proceeds of $245 million in Third Quarter -