Poised for Significant Growth and Profitability, BioMarin Shares Company Highlights During R&D Day on November 14th in New York

Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec on Track for US and EU Regulatory Submissions by Year End Vosoritide Sustains Height Gain in Phase 2 Study, Phase 3 Topline Results Expected by Year End Next Two IND Candidates Identified: 3rd Gene Therapy Candidate in Hereditary Angiodema, Potential 2nd Indication for Vosoritide in Dominantly Idiopathic Short Stature Guidance of GAAP Net Income Break-Even or Better in 2020, If Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Commercially Launched in 2H 2020