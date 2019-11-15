Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Progress for IDE196 to be Presented at Society for Melanoma Research Congress

- Update on Phase 1 Dose-Escalation portion of ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, with specific focus on dosing schema, patient enrollment, and safety data, to be presented at SMR on November 20, 2019 - Phase 2 dose selection and expansion into Phase 2 portion of the clinical trial on track for Q4 2019 - Interim data, including clinical efficacy, expected in Q2/Q3 2020