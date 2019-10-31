Highlights: - Entire OjO rideshare fleet replaced with new highly equipped, custom designed OjO V2 - Currently 1,250 scooters deployed across Austin, Dallas and Memphis, with planned increase to 2,500 deployed by the end of January 2020 - Deployment of OjO scooters for drivers of on-demand delivery services, including food delivery apps, a key strategic focus, alongside planned rideshare ramp-up