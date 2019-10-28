SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

 

WHAT:

Hillsdale Shopping Center presents "NIGHTS OF LIGHTS" HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, a pageantry of events taking place on three consecutive Friday nights – November 22, 29 and December 6, 2019. Each night features the magic of a synchronized holiday tree and fountain light show on Hillsdale's new outdoor plaza, along with a unique and different line up each week of dazzling entertainment and activities for the entire family to experience.  Each night's event begins at 6pm.




Friday, November 22nd line-up includes:


  • Synchronized Holiday Tree and Fountain Light Show
  • Santa's Grand Arrival
  • Illuminated Entertainment by Circosphere
  • Peninsula Ballet Theatre Performance
  • Free Cotton Candy for the Kids
    Hosted by Marcus of Star 101.3FM's "Marcus and Sandy" Morning Show



Friday, November 29th program features:


  • Synchronized Holiday Tree and Fountain Light Show
  • Meet and Greet with Katerina Kittycat of PBS show "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood"
  • "Let it Snow" Magical Snow Fest
  • Illuminated Entertainment by Circosphere
    Hosted by Marcus of Star 101.3FM's "Marcus and Sandy" Morning Show

Friday, December 6th presents:


  • Synchronized Holiday Tree and Fountain Light Show
  • Meet and Greet with Leslie Sbrocco host of KQED's "Check, Please! Bay Area"
  • Broadway by the Bay Performance
  • Tap Dancing Christmas Trees
  • Live Music and Circosphere Entertainment

Throughout the holiday season enjoy:


  • Photos with Santa: November 22 through December 24 – Macy's Center Court
  • Pet Photos with Santa: Sundays – 5-7pm and Wednesdays – 6-pm; November 24 – December 11 - Macy's Center Court
  • Breakfast with Santa: Saturday, December 7; 8am AND 9:30pm – California Pizza Kitchen. Reservations required.
  • Wreath Making Workshop: Wednesday, December 11; 6pm – South End Concierge Conference Room. Reservations
  • Snowman Ice Cream Cone Decorating: Thursday, December 12; 5pm – Nordstrom Court
  • Community Holiday Performances: all season long – Nordstrom Court

Santa hours vary by day.




For a full schedule of holiday activities and events, visit Hillsdale.com or call Hillsdale's Concierge at 650-571-1029.



WHEN:

Fridays – November 22, 26 & December 6 ~~ 6-8pm



WHERE

Hillsdale Shopping Center – OUTDOOR PLAZA


60 31st Ave.


San Mateo, CA 94403



WHO:

Hillsdale Shopping Center is a leading San Mateo shopping destination that offers more than 120 specialty stores and restaurants. Tenants include anchors Nordstrom, and Macy's as well as specialty shops H&M, White House Black Market, Trader Joe's, Michael Kors, Pandora, DSW, LEGO®, Guitar Center, Vans, and more. Additionally, the shopping center offers several restaurants including MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company, Yayoi Japanese Teishoku, Paul Martin's American Grill, The Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen, The Counter Custom Built Burgers, and Andersen Bakery. Hillsdale Shopping Center is located at Sixty 31st Ave. in San Mateo, Calif., off Hwy 101. For more information visit www.hillsdale.com or call 650-571-1029.

 

Contact:

Christine Kupczak


Marketing


Hillsdale Shopping Center 


650.345.8222


christine.kupczak@hillsdale.com

 

