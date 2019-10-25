New Research Finds The Salesforce Economy Will Create More than $1 Trillion in New Business Revenues and 4.2 Million Jobs between 2019 and 2024

Salesforce ecosystem is on track to become nearly six times larger than Salesforce itself by 2024, earning $5.80 for every dollar Salesforce makes Financial services, manufacturing and retail industries will lead the way, creating $224 billion, $212 billion and $135 billion in new business revenue respectively by 2024