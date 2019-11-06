Company Raises 2019 Guidance, Announces CFO Retirement Plans Third Quarter 2019 and Recent Highlights - U.S. Patient Trials and Permanent Implants Each Grew 18% Over Prior Year - Senza® Omnia(TM) SCS System Commercially Launched in U.S. - Patient Enrollment in Painful Diabetic Neuropathy RCT Completed - Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer Named - Preliminary Injunction Against Competitor Granted