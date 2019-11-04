IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlist, Inc. (OCTQX: NLST) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019.
Net sales for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019 were $6.1 million, compared to net sales of $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 29, 2018. Gross profit for the quarter ended September 28, 2019 was $0.5 million, or 7.4% of net sales, compared to a gross profit of $0.6 million, or 8.1% of net sales, for the quarter ended September 29, 2018.
Net loss for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019 was ($3.1) million, or a loss per share of ($0.02), compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($4.6) million, or a loss per share of ($0.04). These results include stock-based compensation expense of $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the quarters ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018, respectively.
As of September 28, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $8.6 million, total assets were $17.0 million, working capital was $1.9 million, total debt and accrued interest, net of debt discount, was $18.2 million, and stockholders' deficit was ($11.7) million.
"During the third quarter we grew product revenue sequentially and improved operating performance on both a sequential and year over year basis," said Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong. "We recently received a favorable Notice of Initial Determination from the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) which represents a major milestone in the multi-year effort to protect our valuable intellectual property."
On October 21, 2019 the ITC issued a Notice of Initial Determination finding that Netlist's standard-essential '907 patent is being infringed by Korean manufacturer SK hynix's sale, sale for importation, and importation into the United States of accused LRDIMM memory modules in violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act.
Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 28,
December 29,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,386
$
14,802
Restricted cash
2,250
1,850
Accounts receivable, net
2,488
2,917
Inventories
2,398
2,946
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
703
677
Total current assets
14,225
23,192
Property and equipment, net
313
279
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,133
—
Other assets
1,375
1,394
Total assets
$
17,046
$
24,865
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,520
$
9,497
Revolving line of credit
1,515
2,293
Accrued payroll and related liabilities
475
604
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
808
343
Convertible promissory note and accrued interest, net of debt discounts
997
-
Note payable
-
376
Total current liabilities
12,315
13,113
Convertible promissory notes and accrued interest, net of debt discounts
15,665
17,346
Operating lease liabilities
630
—
Other liabilities
146
78
Total liabilities
28,756
30,537
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' deficit:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
154
139
Additional paid-in capital
173,979
169,355
Accumulated deficit
(185,843)
(175,166)
Total stockholders' deficit
(11,710)
(5,672)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
17,046
$
24,865
Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 28,
September 29,
September 28,
September 29,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
$ 6,116
$ 7,203
$ 16,733
$ 24,508
Cost of sales(1)
5,666
6,617
15,600
23,061
Gross profit
450
586
1,133
1,447
Operating expenses:
Research and development(1)
583
535
1,738
2,326
Intellectual property legal fees
979
2,760
3,567
6,359
Selling, general and administrative(1)
1,747
1,745
5,724
5,021
Total operating expenses
3,309
5,040
11,029
13,706
Operating loss
(2,859)
(4,454)
(9,896)
(12,259)
Other expense, net:
Interest expense, net
(245)
(183)
(775)
(463)
Other expense, net
(4)
(7)
(5)
(12)
Total other expense, net
(249)
(190)
(780)
(475)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(3,108)
(4,644)
(10,676)
(12,734)
Provision for income taxes
—
—
1
—
Net loss
$ (3,108)
$ (4,644)
$ (10,677)
$ (12,734)
Net loss per common share:
Basic and diluted
$ (0.02)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.13)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
148,058
115,402
142,624
96,516
(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of sales
$ 6
$ 7
$ 20
$ 19
Research and development
67
46
163
182
Selling, general and administrative
170
104
599
370
Total stock-based compensation
$ 243
$ 157
$ 782
$ 571