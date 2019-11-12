ATHLETIC APPEAL UNLIKE MOST OTHER CROSSOVER SUVS - 2020 Mazda CX-5 goes on sale with a starting MSRP(1) of $25,090 and will hit dealerships in the Fall of 2019 - Engine Harmonics Enhancer, increased maximum torque and off-road traction assist headline enhancements to turbocharged CX-5 with i-Activ all-wheel drive - Improved NVH and the full suite of i-Activsense safety features, now standard, help with better peace of mind for every drive