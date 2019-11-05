- Cryoport as a preferred partner for Lonza in the transport and delivery of patient tissues on a global basis - Partnership incorporates Cryoport's Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform, SmartPak II(TM) Condition Monitoring System and Cryoport's unique Chain of Compliance(TM) for regulatory solutions. - Partnership builds on the recently announced partnership between Lonza and Vineti with an aim to provide cell and gene therapy developers with a fully integrated delivery solutions including manufacturing, supply chain orchestration and logistics, globally