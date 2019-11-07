Revenue was $983.5 Million; Net Income Attributable to Lionsgate Shareholders was $1.8 Million or Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.01; Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.22 Operating Income was $57.6 Million and Adjusted OIBDA was $145.0 Million Starz Gains Record 1.2 Million Domestic OTT Subscribers in the Quarter to 5.6 Million, Biggest Sequential Gain Ever