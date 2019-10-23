Lex Machina's Consumer Protection Litigation Report Reveals Companies Paid More Than $34 Billion in Damages Over the Last Decade

Case filings rose nearly 20% over the last decade while class-action lawsuits tripled Fair Credit Reporting Act and Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims rose dramatically while Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and Truth in Lending Act claims fell over the last 10 years Volkswagen paid more than $14 billion in consumer protection damages for its "clean diesel" claims