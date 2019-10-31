LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL will begin airing nationwide in major markets across the U.S. on PBS TV stations starting November 2019.
Watch the trailer for YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL, Here.
The classical music special was filmed during YOSHIKI's sold-out solo concerts at Carnegie Hall as the superstar Japanese musician and classical composer performed to standing ovations from American audiences.
YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL made its broadcast premiere this year in the New York City area on WNET THIRTEEN, the most-watched public television channel in America. Because of the enormous reaction from American viewers, YOSHIKI's touching, must-see concert has created overwhelming demand, with major PBS-affiliated TV stations receiving numerous requests to add the special to their programming schedule. Expect more U.S. airdates for YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL to be announced soon and for a current schedule, visit: https://www.yoshiki.net/classical.html.
YOSHIKI – rock drummer, classical pianist, leader of the group X JAPAN, and one of the most influential composers in Japanese history – has headlined concerts across the globe, including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena and Tokyo Dome. His Carnegie Hall performance has been praised by major media, including:
"YOSHIKI delivers a performance of a lifetime at Carnegie Hall." – Huff Post
"After tragedy, YOSHIKI has used music to heal." – New York Post
"A majestic performance." – Loudwire
Program Description: Composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer and leader of the rock group X JAPAN, best-selling Japanese musician YOSHIKI packed Carnegie Hall in New York City for two back-to-back performances, captured in the program YOSHIKI: LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL. Hosted by actor Mark Walberg (Antiques Roadshow), the concert features the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and includes the theme songs for the Golden Globe Awards and the 10th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's reign in Japan, plus YOSHIKI's heartfelt rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL
PBS SPECIAL AIRING ACROSS AMERICA
*schedules subject to change.
Albuquerque
November 24th at 8pm
KENW (3-1 channel)
November 26th at 8pm
KENW (3-1 channel)
Baltimore
November 13th at 10pm
MPT (MPT2)
November 24th at 3pm
MPT
Boston
November 12th at 1pm
New Hampshire PBS (NHPBS)
Explore channel
Cincinnati
November 2nd at 10pm
WPTO ThinkTV
Cleveland
November 3rd at 4pm
WEAO (Fusion Channel)
November 14th at 7pm
WEAO (Fusion Channel)
Denver
November 2nd at 4am
KRMA
Grand Rapids
November 24th at 6pm
WGVU
Greenville–Spartanburg
November 10th at 8pm
South Carolina ETV
(SCC channel)
Indianapolis
November 13th at 8pm
WFYI (WFYI3)
Los Angeles
November 4th at 10pm
KLCS
November 5th at 8pm
KVCR
Minneapolis
December 29th at 3pm
KWCM (Pioneer PTV)
Orlando
November 26th at 10pm
WEFS
Philadelphia
November 3rd at 7pm
WHYY
Portland
December 31st at 11pm
OPB
San Francisco
November 7th at 11pm
KQED Plus
November 8th at 5am
KQED Plus
November 17th at 9:30am
KRCB
St. Louis
November 4th at 1am
WEDU
November 17th at 2pm
KETC Tampa
ABOUT YOSHIKI
YOSHIKI was named by Consequence of Sound as "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" and is described by Billboard magazine as "prolific" and "a musical innovator". He received the Asian Icon Award from UK's Classic Rock magazine and in 2017 was chosen to be the first-ever Japanese man on the Vogue Japan cover.
In 2013, YOSHIKI released his classical solo album, YOSHIKI Classical, which included works co-produced by acclaimed Beatles producer Sir George Martin. The album debuted at #1 on the iTunes Classical Music chart in 10 countries, and featured performances by YOSHIKI as both the composer and pianist with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.
In 2014, YOSHIKI performed his first YOSHIKI Classical World Tour, with sold-out shows in 10 countries.
In 2018, YOSHIKI composed the theme song "Red Swan" for the Attack on Titan anime series, one of the most popular animations in the world, and the track reached #1 on iTunes Rock charts in 14 countries. The same year, YOSHIKI performed his sold-out classical concert series YOSHIKI Classical 2018 at Tokyo International Forum with guest performer Sarah Brightman.
The special-edition digital single of Sarah Brightman's performance of "Miracle" – composed by YOSHIKI – was released worldwide in 2018 and ranked in the Top 10 iTunes Classical Music charts in 15 countries.
YOSHIKI is currently composing music for xXx 4, the next film in the blockbuster franchise starring Vin Diesel.
YOSHIKI Website: http://www.yoshiki.net
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial