- Record quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, above the guidance range of $1.31 to $1.39 billion - GAAP EPS of $2.16 per share; record non-GAAP EPS of $2.48 per share, also above the guidance range of $2.04 to $2.34 per share - Recently announced a 13% increase in the quarterly dividend level to $0.85 per share, the tenth consecutive annual dividend increase