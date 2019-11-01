IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced October sales of 50,007 units, led by the Sorento and Sportage models, which realized 30- and 15-percent increases in sales year-over-year, respectively. Overall, Kia's year-over-year sales are up 3.3-percent.
"Double-digit growth for Sportage and Sorento coupled with another strong performance by Telluride illustrates the enduring popularity of our full line of SUVs," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "We're confident that the continued interest in Telluride and the added exposure Kia's full model lineup will receive at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month will contribute to a strong close to 2019."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF OCTOBER
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2019
2018
2019
2018
Rio
1,939
2,405
21,125
19,696
Forte
6,980
9,537
80,265
84,425
Optima
7,248
7,280
82,914
87,125
Cadenza
153
207
1,209
4,158
Stinger
1,354
1,345
11,770
14,344
K900
17
17
328
277
Soul
6,761
7,951
84,388
85,839
Niro
1,983
2,164
19,945
24,264
Sportage
7,623
6,626
72,727
68,898
Sorento
8,533
6,560
80,733
92,252
Telluride
6,075
N/A
45,284
N/A
Sedona
1,341
1,010
12,917
15,866
Total
50,007
45,102
513,605
497,144
1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.