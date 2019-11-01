IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced October sales of 50,007 units, led by the Sorento and Sportage models, which realized 30- and 15-percent increases in sales year-over-year, respectively. Overall, Kia's year-over-year sales are up 3.3-percent.

"Double-digit growth for Sportage and Sorento coupled with another strong performance by Telluride illustrates the enduring popularity of our full line of SUVs," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "We're confident that the continued interest in Telluride and the added exposure Kia's full model lineup will receive at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month will contribute to a strong close to 2019."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand.  Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.


MONTH OF OCTOBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2019

2018

2019

2018

Rio

1,939

2,405

21,125

19,696

Forte

6,980

9,537

80,265

84,425

Optima

7,248

7,280

82,914

87,125

Cadenza

153

207

1,209

4,158

Stinger

1,354

1,345

11,770

14,344

K900

17

17

328

277

Soul

6,761

7,951

84,388

85,839

Niro

1,983

2,164

19,945

24,264

Sportage

7,623

6,626

72,727

68,898

Sorento

8,533

6,560

80,733

92,252

Telluride

6,075

N/A

45,284

N/A

Sedona

1,341

1,010

12,917

15,866

Total

50,007

45,102

513,605

497,144

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

