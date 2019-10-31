- FDA feedback from End-of-Phase 1 meeting indicates IDEAYA's proposed single-arm Phase 2 clinical trial may be adequate to support an NDA seeking Accelerated Approval for IDE196 monotherapy in metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM) - Phase 2 dose selection and initiation of the potentially registration-enabling single-arm Phase 2 clinical trial anticipated in Q4 2019 - Confirmed Complete Response observed in one patient previously reported with confirmed Partial Response in the ongoing IDE196 monotherapy clinical trial