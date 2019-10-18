HUM Nutrition Mighty Night™, the first skin cell renewal supplement specifically formulated to optimize beauty sleep from within. Mighty Night ingredients include Ubiquinol, the most absorbable form of CoQ10 which protects the skin cell’s membrane and supports overall renewal; Ceramides to lock in moisture and boost elasticity; Ferulic Acid proven to scavenge free radicals; and, a clinically studied combination of Valerian Root, Hops and Passion Flower that helps to promote optimal sleep.