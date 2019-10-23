OCALA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com is hosting an online auction for 149 classic muscle cars, trucks, luxury cars, and antique vehicles including a 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Custom Coupe owned by the late actor Burt Reynolds. The $6-plus million (USD) collection of desirable and rare automobiles is being sold on reserve by Apple Auctioneering Company. The live/online simulcast sale will be held Saturday, October 26th, 2019, in Woodland, California (near Sacramento), starting at 9 a.m. PDT (12 p.m. EDT).
The 1978 Trans Am comes with Burt Reynolds' signature on the glove compartment door, as well as a photo of the actor with the car and a vehicle registration in his name. It was painstakingly restored by Restore A Muscle Car of Lincoln, Nebraska. Below are a few more highlights of what bidders will find at this auction.
Auction Highlights
1962 Ford F-100, custom
1967 Ford Mustang GT, Eleanor replica
1967 Ford Mustang GT500 SE by Riley Performance M
1968 Dodge Super Bee, 426 Hemi 426 engine
1968 Plymouth GTX
1969 Chevrolet Camaro, 427-cubic inch L72 engine
1969 Dodge Daytona Superbird, one of four Superbirds for auction
1970 Plymouth Superbird with an air breather cover autographed by former NASCAR driver Richard Petty
2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
2018 Prevost Featherlite Outlaw H3-45, a million-dollar tour bus
Bidders are invited to preview the cars Thursday, October 24th and Friday, October 25th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT.
