SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2019.
"We delivered strong revenue growth and record earnings, powered by the growing success of our CableOS solution," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Our Cable Access segment continues to lead the market through new deployments and recently-announced fiber-to-the-home functionality. Similarly, our Video business transformation to live OTT has been bolstered by the launch of innovative new live streaming capabilities and new customer deployments."
Q3 Financial and Business Highlights
Financial
- Revenue: $115.7 million, up 15.0% year over year.
- SaaS and service revenue: $32.6 million, up 13.9% year over year.
- Gross margin: GAAP 65.3% and non-GAAP 67.0%, compared to GAAP 49.8% and non-GAAP 52.1% in the year ago period.
- Cable Access gross margin: 77.1%, compared to 38.7% in the year ago period.
- Video gross margin: 57.7%, compared to 57.2% in the year ago period.
- Operating income: GAAP income $22.5 million and non-GAAP income $29.9 million, compared to GAAP loss $3.7 million and non-GAAP income $5.7 million in the year ago period.
- EPS: GAAP net income per share 12 cents and non-GAAP net income per share 25 cents, compared to GAAP net loss per share 9 cents and non-GAAP net income per share 4 cents in the year ago period.
- Cash: $66.7 million, up $8.6 million quarter over quarter and up $5.0 million year over year.
- Completed a new $115.5 million convertible debt issuance to refinance approximately 65% of existing convertible debt, reducing potential dilution by 5% and annual interest cost by 19%.
Business
- CableOS deployments scaled to over 935,000 served cable modems, up 20% quarter over quarter.
- Extended Cable Access market leadership, announcing CableOS solution with expanded cloud-native and new fiber-to-the-home capabilities.
- Video SaaS offering now deployed with 36 customers, up 29% quarter over quarter and 140% year over year.
- Expanded addressed video market by launching new CDN optimization solution for high-demand live video streaming services.
Select Financial Information
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Key Financial Results
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2018
(in millions, except per share data)
Net revenue
$
115.7
$
84.9
$
100.6
$
115.7
$
84.9
$
101.4
Net income (loss)
$
11.7
$
(11.8)
$
(7.8)
$
24.6
$
(4.0)
$
3.4
Diluted EPS
$
0.12
$
(0.13)
$
(0.09)
$
0.25
$
(0.04)
$
0.04
Other Financial Information
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2018
(in millions)
Recurring revenue*
$
32.6
$
30.4
$
28.7
Recurring revenue as % of total revenue
28.2
%
35.9
%
28.3
%
Bookings for the quarter
$
126.5
$
92.6
$
79.5
Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end
$
192.5
$
194.7
$
207.6
Cash as of quarter end
$
66.7
$
58.1
$
61.7
* Recurring revenue consists of revenue for the period from our appliance-based support and maintenance plans and revenue from usage of our cloud-based subscription plan offerings, which are generally renewed on an annual basis.
Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".
Financial Guidance
GAAP Financial Guidance
Q4 2019
2019
Low
High
Low
High
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
Net Revenue
$
108.0
$
118.0
$
389.0
$
399.0
Video
$
78.0
$
83.0
$
277.0
$
282.0
Cable Access
$
30.0
$
35.0
$
112.0
$
117.0
Gross Margin %
49.5
%
51.0
%
55.0
%
55.5
%
Operating Expenses
$
52.0
$
54.0
$
207.0
$
209.0
Operating Income (Loss)
$
(0.5)
$
8.5
$
6.0
$
15.0
Tax Expense
$
0.6
$
0.6
$
1.6
$
1.6
EPS
$
(0.05)
$
0.04
$
(0.18)
$
(0.08)
Shares
90.5
95.8
89.9
89.9
Cash
$
90.0
$
100.0
$
90.0
$
100.0
Non-GAAP Financial Guidance
Q4 2019
2019
Low
High
Low
High
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
Net Revenue
$
108.0
$
118.0
$
389.0
$
399.0
Video
$
78.0
$
83.0
$
277.0
$
282.0
Cable Access
$
30.0
$
35.0
$
112.0
$
117.0
Gross Margin %
51.0
%
52.5
%
57.0
%
57.5
%
Operating Expenses
$
48.0
$
50.0
$
191.5
$
193.5
Operating Income
$
5.0
$
14.0
$
28.5
$
37.5
Tax Rate
12
%
12
%
12
%
12
%
EPS
$
0.03
$
0.11
$
0.20
$
0.29
Shares
95.8
95.8
93.8
93.8
Cash
$
90.0
$
100.0
$
90.0
$
100.0
See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.
These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.
The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP measures presented here are: revenue, segment revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:
Cable Access inventory charge - Harmonic from time to time incurs inventory impairment charges associated with material business shifts, such as the repositioning of our Cable Access segment. We exclude these items, because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.
Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.
Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.
Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.
Loss on debt extinguishment - In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, we recorded a debt extinguishment loss of $5.7 million resulting from refinancing a portion of our convertible notes due in 2020. We have excluded this loss from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not believe the loss is reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest and other expenses. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.
Accounting impact related to warrant amortization - We issued a warrant to a customer, Comcast Corporation, in September 2016 pursuant to which Comcast may purchase up to 7.8 million shares of Harmonic common stock. In July 2019, in connection with Comcast's election of enterprise license pricing for the Company's CableOS software, all warrant shares were fully vested and exercisable as of July 1, 2019. As a result of Comcast's election of enterprise license pricing, we no longer exclude the effect of warrant amortization in our non-GAAP financial measures beginning with the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
Gain (loss) on equity investments - We exclude the change in fair value and gain (loss) from sale of our equity investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.
Avid litigation settlement and associated legal fees - In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, we settled the patent litigation with Avid Technology, Inc. by entering into a settlement and patent portfolio cross-license agreement with Avid. Under the agreement, we agreed to pay Avid a one-time non-recurring amount of $6.0 million in installments. $2.5 million was paid upfront in October 2017, $1.5 million was paid in the second quarter of 2019 and $2.0 million will be paid in 2020. Also, the Avid litigation costs of approximately $1.4 million and $0.7 million in the third and fourth fiscal quarter of 2017, respectively, were significantly higher compared to prior periods. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP results because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
September 27, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
66,695
$
65,989
Accounts receivable, net
100,905
81,795
Inventories
28,970
25,638
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
40,317
23,280
Total current assets
236,887
196,702
Property and equipment, net
18,901
22,321
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,694
—
Goodwill
238,734
240,618
Intangibles, net
6,518
12,817
Other long-term assets
39,472
38,377
Total assets
$
568,206
$
510,835
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Other debts and capital lease obligations, current
$
6,962
$
7,175
Accounts payable
31,227
33,778
Income taxes payable
1,128
1,099
Deferred revenue
47,873
41,592
Accrued and other current liabilities
59,260
52,761
Total current liabilities
146,450
136,405
Convertible notes, long-term
130,217
114,808
Other debts and finance lease obligations, long-term
10,384
12,684
Income taxes payable, long-term
269
460
Other non-current liabilities
39,836
18,228
Total liabilities
327,156
282,585
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 90,315 and 87,057 shares issued and outstanding at September 27, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
90
87
Additional paid-in capital
2,323,839
2,296,795
Accumulated deficit
(2,077,510)
(2,067,416)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,369)
(1,216)
Total stockholders' equity
241,050
228,250
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
568,206
$
510,835
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 27,
September 28,
September 27,
September 28,
Revenue:
Appliance and integration
$
83,082
$
71,965
$
189,864
$
204,385
SaaS and service
32,643
28,651
90,832
85,518
Total net revenue
115,725
100,616
280,696
289,903
Cost of revenue:
Appliance and integration
26,812
38,945
83,178
106,183
SaaS and service
13,373
11,569
36,201
34,832
Total cost of revenue
40,185
50,514
119,379
141,015
Gross profit
75,540
50,102
161,317
148,888
Operating expenses:
Research and development
20,197
22,251
62,911
67,250
Selling, general and administrative
31,148
29,723
88,478
88,874
Amortization of intangibles
785
792
2,357
2,396
Restructuring and related charges
861
987
1,194
2,704
Total operating expenses
52,991
53,753
154,940
161,224
Income (loss) from operations
22,549
(3,651)
6,377
(12,336)
Interest expense, net
(3,000)
(2,872)
(8,862)
(8,492)
Loss on debt extinguishment
(5,695)
—
(5,695)
—
Other expense, net
(1,594)
(365)
(2,333)
(698)
Income (loss) before income taxes
12,260
(6,888)
(10,513)
(21,526)
Provision for income taxes
603
870
981
2,839
Net income (loss)
$
11,657
$
(7,758)
$
(11,494)
$
(24,365)
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.13
$
(0.09)
$
(0.13)
$
(0.29)
Diluted
$
0.12
$
(0.09)
$
(0.13)
$
(0.29)
Shares used in per share calculation:
Basic
89,964
86,321
89,030
85,188
Diluted
97,596
86,321
89,030
85,188
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Nine months ended
September 27,
September 28,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(11,494)
$
(24,365)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Amortization of intangibles
6,242
6,281
Depreciation
8,480
9,910
Stock-based compensation
8,719
14,202
Amortization of discount on convertible debt
4,960
4,482
Amortization of non-cash warrant
13,137
1,185
Restructuring, asset impairment and loss on retirement of fixed assets
85
1,105
Loss on debt extinguishment
5,695
—
Deferred income taxes, net
75
1,056
Foreign currency adjustments
(1,719)
(1,034)
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories
704
1,259
Allowance for doubtful accounts, returns and discounts
988
1,357
Other non-cash adjustments, net
1,150
286
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(20,521)
(9,585)
Inventories
(4,170)
997
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(5,703)
2,507
Accounts payable
(2,839)
(4,032)
Deferred revenue
8,002
1,783
Income taxes payable
(114)
461
Accrued and other liabilities
(10,536)
(2,188)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,141
5,667
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of investments
—
104
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,973)
(4,703)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,973)
(4,599)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from convertible debt
115,500
—
Payments of convertible debt
(109,603)
—
Payment of convertible debt issuance costs
(3,465)
—
Proceeds from other debts and finance leases
4,684
5,066
Repayment of other debts and finance leases
(6,387)
(6,568)
Proceeds from common stock issued to employees
5,573
4,299
Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
(1,278)
(166)
Net cash provided by financing activities
5,024
2,631
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(486)
(580)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
706
3,119
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
65,989
58,757
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
66,695
$
61,876
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
66,695
$
61,654
Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
—
222
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
66,695
$
61,876
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Revenue Information
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
Three months ended
September 27, 2019
June 28, 2019
September 28, 2018
GAAP
Adjustments(1)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments(1)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments(1)
Non-GAAP
Geography
Americas
$
78,699
$
—
$
78,699
68%
$
42,437
$
23
$
42,460
50%
$
54,119
$
790
$
54,909
54%
EMEA
24,322
—
24,322
21%
25,203
—
25,203
30%
26,316
—
26,316
26%
APAC
12,704
—
12,704
11%
17,225
—
17,225
20%
20,181
—
20,181
20%
Total
$
115,725
$
—
$
115,725
100%
$
84,865
$
23
$
84,888
100%
$
100,616
$
790
$
101,406
100%
Market
Service Provider
$
77,886
$
—
$
77,886
67%
$
43,438
$
23
$
43,461
51%
$
66,737
$
790
$
67,527
67%
Broadcast and Media
37,839
—
37,839
33%
41,427
—
41,427
49%
33,879
—
33,879
33%
Total
$
115,725
$
—
$
115,725
100%
$
84,865
$
23
$
84,888
100%
$
100,616
$
790
$
101,406
100%
Nine months ended
September 27, 2019
September 28, 2018
GAAP
Adjustments(1)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments(1)
Non-GAAP
Geography
Americas
$
155,324
$
48
$
155,372
54%
$
155,893
$
1,185
$
157,078
54%
EMEA
77,603
—
77,603
28%
81,194
—
81,194
28%
APAC
47,769
—
47,769
18%
52,816
—
52,816
18%
Total
$
280,696
$
48
$
280,744
100%
$
289,903
$
1,185
$
291,088
100%
Market
Service Provider
$
165,536
$
48
$
165,584
59%
$
173,096
$
1,185
$
174,281
60%
Broadcast and Media
115,160
—
115,160
41%
116,807
—
116,807
40%
Total
$
280,696
$
48
$
280,744
100%
$
289,903
$
1,185
$
291,088
100%
(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Segment Information
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
Three months ended September 27, 2019
Video
Cable Access
Total Segment
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated GAAP
Net revenue
$
60,055
$
55,670
$
115,725
$
—
*
$
115,725
Gross profit
34,646
42,925
77,571
(2,031)
75,540
Gross margin%
57.7
%
77.1
%
67.0
%
65.3
%
Operating income (loss)
(1,696)
31,611
29,915
(7,366)
22,549
Operating margin%
(2.8)
%
56.8
%
25.9
%
19.5
%
Three months ended June 28, 2019
Video
Cable Access
Total Segment
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated GAAP
Net revenue
$
71,625
$
13,263
$
84,888
$
(23)
*
$
84,865
Gross profit
41,444
4,086
45,530
(1,602)
43,928
Gross margin%
57.9
%
30.8
%
53.6
%
51.8
%
Operating income (loss)
4,459
(7,243)
(2,784)
(4,980)
(7,764)
Operating margin%
6.2
%
(54.6)
%
(3.3)
%
(9.1)
%
Three months ended September 28, 2018
Video
Cable Access
Total Segment Measures
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated GAAP
Net revenue
$
73,344
$
28,062
$
101,406
$
(790)
*
$
100,616
Gross profit
41,937
10,871
52,808
(2,706)
50,102
Gross margin%
57.2
%
38.7
%
52.1
%
49.8
%
Operating income
5,258
395
5,653
(9,304)
(3,651)
Operating margin%
7.2
%
1.4
%
5.6
%
(3.6)
%
Nine months ended September 27, 2019
Video
Cable Access
Total Segment Measures
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated GAAP
Net revenue
$
198,856
$
81,888
$
280,744
$
(48)
*
$
280,696
Gross profit
114,692
52,104
166,796
(5,479)
161,317
Gross margin%
57.7
%
63.6
%
59.4
%
57.5
%
Operating income (loss)
4,731
18,571
23,302
(16,925)
6,377
Operating margin%
2.4
%
22.7
%
8.3
%
2.3
%
Nine months ended September 28, 2018
Video
Cable Access
Total Segment
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated GAAP
Net revenue
$
224,300
$
66,788
$
291,088
$
(1,185)
*
$
289,903
Gross profit
126,721
29,698
156,419
(7,531)
148,888
Gross margin%
56.5
%
44.5
%
53.7
%
51.4
%
Operating income (loss)
13,492
(578)
12,914
(25,250)
(12,336)
Operating margin%
6.0
%
(0.9)
%
4.4
%
(4.3)
%
(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.
* These non-GAAP adjustments are primarily for warrant amortization for the respective periods and relate to our Cable Access segment. After applying these adjustments to the non-GAAP revenue for the Cable Access segment, our GAAP revenue for the Cable Access segment for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2019 was $55,670 and $81,840, respectively; the GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2018 was $27,272 and $65,603, respectively; and the GAAP revenue for the three months ended June 28, 2019 was $13,240.
Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three months ended September 27, 2019
Revenue
Gross
Total
Income
Total Non-
Net
GAAP
$
115,725
$
75,540
$
52,991
$
22,549
$
(10,289)
$
11,657
Stock-based compensation
—
405
(3,689)
4,094
—
4,094
Amortization of intangibles
—
1,295
(785)
2,080
—
2,080
Restructuring and related charges
—
331
(861)
1,192
—
1,192
Loss on convertible debt extinguishment
—
—
—
—
5,695
5,695
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
2,625
2,625
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(2,751)
Total adjustments
$
—
$
2,031
$
(5,335)
$
7,366
$
8,320
$
12,935
Non-GAAP
$
115,725
$
77,571
$
47,656
$
29,915
$
(1,969)
$
24,592
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
65.3
%
45.8
%
19.5
%
(8.9)
%
10.1
%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
67.0
%
41.2
%
25.9
%
(1.7)
%
21.3
%
Diluted net income per share:
Diluted net income per share-GAAP
$
0.12
Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP
$
0.25
Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
97,596
Three months ended June 28, 2019
Revenue
Gross
Total
Loss from
Total Non-
Net Loss
GAAP
$
84,865
$
43,928
$
51,692
$
(7,764)
$
(3,384)
$
(11,845)
Accounting impact related to warrant amortization
23
23
—
23
—
23
Stock-based compensation
—
193
(2,317)
2,510
—
2,510
Amortization of intangibles
—
1,295
(784)
2,079
—
2,079
Restructuring and related charges
—
91
(277)
368
—
368
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
1,656
1,656
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
1,238
Total adjustments
$
23
$
1,602
$
(3,378)
$
4,980
$
1,656
$
7,874
Non-GAAP
$
84,888
$
45,530
$
48,314
$
(2,784)
$
(1,728)
$
(3,971)
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
51.8
%
60.9
%
(9.1)
%
(4.0)
%
(14.0)
%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
53.6
%
56.9
%
(3.3)
%
(2.0)
%
(4.7)
%
Diluted net loss per share:
Diluted net loss per share-GAAP
$
(0.13)
Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP
$
(0.04)
Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
88,931
Three months ended September 28, 2018
Revenue
Gross
Total
Income
Total Non-
Net
GAAP
$
100,616
$
50,102
$
53,753
$
(3,651)
$
(3,237)
$
(7,758)
Accounting impact related to warrant amortization
790
790
—
790
—
790
Stock-based compensation
—
614
(4,819)
5,433
—
5,433
Amortization of intangibles
—
1,295
(792)
2,087
—
2,087
Restructuring and related charges
—
7
(987)
994
—
994
Loss on equity investments
—
—
—
—
72
72
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
1,528
1,528
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
227
Total adjustments
$
790
$
2,706
$
(6,598)
$
9,304
$
1,600
$
11,131
Non-GAAP
$
101,406
$
52,808
$
47,155
$
5,653
$
(1,637)
$
3,373
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
49.8
%
53.4
%
(3.6)
%
(3.2)
%
(7.7)
%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
52.1
%
46.5
%
5.6
%
(1.6)
%
3.3
%
Diluted net income (loss) per share:
Diluted net loss per share-GAAP
$
(0.09)
Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP
$
0.04
Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share:
GAAP
86,321
Non-GAAP
87,770
Nine months ended September 27, 2019
Revenue
Gross
Total
Income
Total Non
Net
GAAP
$
280,696
$
161,317
$
154,940
$
6,377
$
(16,890)
$
(11,494)
Accounting impact related to warrant amortization
48
48
—
48
—
48
Stock-based compensation
—
823
(7,894)
8,717
—
8,717
Amortization of intangibles
—
3,885
(2,357)
6,242
—
6,242
Restructuring and related charges
—
723
(1,195)
1,918
—
1,918
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
—
5,695
5,695
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
5,887
5,887
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(1,179)
Total adjustments
$
48
$
5,479
$
(11,446)
$
16,925
$
11,582
$
27,328
Non-GAAP
$
280,744
$
166,796
$
143,494
$
23,302
$
(5,308)
$
15,834
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
57.5
%
55.2
%
2.3
%
(6.0)
%
(4.1)
%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
59.4
%
51.1
%
8.3
%
(1.9)
%
5.6
%
Diluted net income (loss) per share:
Diluted net loss per share-GAAP
$
(0.13)
Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP
$
0.17
Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share:
GAAP
89,030
Non-GAAP
92,579
Nine months ended September 28, 2018
Revenue
Gross
Total
Income
Total Non-
Net
GAAP
$
289,903
$
148,888
$
161,224
$
(12,336)
$
(9,190)
$
(24,365)
Accounting impact related to warrant amortization
1,185
1,185
—
1,185
—
1,185
Stock-based compensation
—
1,577
(12,625)
14,202
—
14,202
Amortization of intangibles
—
3,885
(2,396)
6,281
—
6,281
Restructuring and related charges
—
884
(2,704)
3,588
—
3,588
Gain on equity investments
—
—
—
—
(111)
(111)
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
4,483
4,483
Avid litigation settlement and associated legal fees
—
—
6
(6)
—
(6)
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
1,543
Total adjustments
$
1,185
$
7,531
$
(17,719)
$
25,250
$
4,372
$
31,165
Non-GAAP
$
291,088
$
156,419
$
143,505
$
12,914
$
(4,818)
$
6,800
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
51.4
%
55.6
%
(4.3)
%
(3.2)
%
(8.4)
%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
53.7
%
49.3
%
4.4
%
(1.7)
%
2.3
%
Diluted net income (loss) per share:
Diluted net loss per share-GAAP
$
(0.29)
Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP
$
0.08
Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share:
GAAP
85,188
GAAP and Non-GAAP
85,962
Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance
(In millions, except percentages and per share data)
Q4 2019 Financial Guidance
Revenue
Gross
Total
Income
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$108.0 to $118.0
$53.5 to $60.4
$52.2 to $54.2
$(0.7) to $8.2
$(3.3)
$(4.6) to $4.3
Stock-based compensation
—
0.3
(3.2)
3.5
—
3.5
Amortization of intangibles
—
1.3
(0.8)
2.1
—
2.1
Restructuring and related charges
—
—
(0.2)
0.2
—
0.2
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
1.8
1.8
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
$(0.9) to $0.2
Total adjustments
—
1.6
(4.2)
5.8
1.8
$6.7 to $7.8
Non-GAAP
$108.0 to $118.0
$55.1 to $62.0
$48.0 to $50.0
$5.1 to $14.0
$(1.5)
$3.2 to $11
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
49.5% to 51.1%
44.2% to 50.2%
(0.7)% to 6.9%
(2.8)%
(4.3)% to 3.6%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
51.0% to 52.5%
40.7% to 46.3%
4.7% to 11.8%
(1.3)%
2.9% to 9.3%
Diluted net income (loss) per share:
Diluted net income (loss) per share-GAAP
$(0.05) to $0.04
Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP
$0.03 to $0.11
Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:
GAAP
90.5
Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
95.8
2019 Financial Guidance
Revenue
Gross
Total
Income
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$388.7 to $398.7
$214.9 to $221.8
$207.0 to $209.0
$5.9 to $14.8
$(20.2)
$(16.0) to $(7.1)
Stock-based compensation
—
1.1
(11.1)
12.2
—
12.2
Amortization of intangibles
—
5.2
(3.1)
8.3
—
8.3
Restructuring and related charges
—
0.7
(1.4)
2.1
—
2.1
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
13.4
13.4
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
$(2.0) to $(0.9)
Total adjustments
—
7.0
(15.6)
22.6
13.4
$34.0 to $35.1
Non-GAAP
$388.7 to $398.7
$221.9 to $228.8
$191.4 to $193.4
$28.5 to $37.4
$(6.8)
$19.1 to $26.9
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
55.3% to 55.6%
51.9% to 53.8%
1.5% to 3.7%
(5.1)%
(4.1)% to (1.8)%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
57.1% to 57.4%
48.0% to 49.8%
7.3% to 9.4%
(1.7)%
4.9% to 6.7%
Diluted net income (loss) per share:
Diluted net loss per share-GAAP
$(0.18) to $(0.08)
Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP
$0.20 to $0.29
Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:
GAAP
89.9
Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:
Non-GAAP
93.8