- Hand-assembled at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center, the Acura MDX PMC Edition launches early next year with 300 vehicles to be built for the U.S. market and 30 for Canada - The MDX PMC Edition combines the line-topping premium features of the Advance Package with the sporty character of the A-Spec line, along with other exclusive content - Offered exclusively in Valencia Red Pearl - the highest quality, most vibrant paint Acura offers on a production car