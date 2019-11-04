- Initiates Organizational Restructuring to Close Oncology Operations, Reducing Headcount by Approximately 55% - - Board Authorizes Initiation of Capital Return with Share Repurchase Program for $350 Million Over Three Years - - First Quarter of Sustainable Profitability Expected in Second Quarter of 2020 - - Conference Call and Webcast Today at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT -