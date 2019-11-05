SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Univision Communication Corporation to broadcast its 2019-2020 NFL season radio coverage to Univision's TUDN stations in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami and New York markets. With this agreement, Entravision's NFL coverage now includes the top six largest U.S. Hispanic markets and seven of the top ten U.S. Hispanic markets by population. Coverage kicked off in these new markets on Sunday, November 3rd with the Sunday Night Game match-up between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens.

Entravision's end zone to end zone full-season coverage, which is a total of 47 games, includes Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, 11 post-season games, including the AFC Championship, the NFC Championship, the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2, 2020.

Entravision's Sunday Night, playoff and Super Bowl LIV coverage includes an 80-minute pre-game show, Pase Completo, followed by the live play-by-play game broadcast and a post-game analysis. In its fifth season, Pase Completo features veteran sports game analysts Ricardo Celis, a former college quarterback, and Tony Nunez, a passionate and knowledgeable sports broadcaster. The entire pre-game commentary is also live-streamed on Facebook Live.

"We're excited about our new affiliate partnership with Univision to bring unprecedented game coverage of the #1 United States sports brand among Latinos to an additional five top ten Hispanic markets. These stations significantly broaden our audience reach and strengthens the appeal of our NFL platform for advertisers," said Jeffery Liberman, President and Chief Operation Officer at Entravision Communications.

Alex Garcia, EVP of Content and Business Development at Entravision Communications added, "We want to thank Univision and especially Carlos Azcarate and his team for their efforts in bringing NFL football to their audience in these markets. We know that it will be productive and advantageous for both advertisers and Latino NFL Fans."

The expanded coverage will be broadcast on the following Univision radio stations:

MARKET

Call Letter

Frequency

Band

CHICAGO

WRTO

1200

AM

CHICAGO

WOJO

105.1

FM-HD3

DALLAS-FT. WORTH

KFLC

1270

AM

HOUSTON-GALVESTON

KLAT

1010

AM

HOUSTON-GALVESTON

KLTN

102.9

FM-HD3

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD

WQBA

1140

AM

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD

WAMR

107.5

FM-HD3

NEW YORK

WADO

1280

AM

NEW YORK

WXNY

96.4

FM-HD3

Entravision current radio and affiliate stations broadcasting the NFL 2019 season:

MARKET

Call Letter

Frequency

Band

LUBBOCK

KBZO

1460

AM

LOS ANGELES

KDLD

103.1

FM

SALT LAKE CITY

KDUT

102.3

FM

EL PASO

KINT

93.9

FM

DENVER

KJMN

92.1

FM

PALM SPRINGS

KLOB

94.7

FM

MCALLEN

KNVO

101.1

FM

ASPEN

KPVW

107.1/104.3

FM

RENO

KRNV

102.1

FM

LAS VEGAS

KRRN

92.7

FM

ALBUQUERQUE

KRZY

1450

AM

EL CENTRO

KSEH

94.5

FM

MONTEREY-SALINAS

KSES

107.1

FM

STOCKTON/MODESTO

KTSE

97.1

FM

SALT LAKE CITY

KTUB

1600

AM

PHOENIX

KVVA/KDVA

107.1

FM

SACRAMENTO

KXSE

104.3

FM

ORLANDO

WNUE

98.1

FM

About Entravision Communications Corporation
Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations.  Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

Tags

Load comments